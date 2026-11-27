This week, the Miami Dolphins will sport custom-designed cleats ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets. The reason for the custom cleats is because of the annual league-wide initiative, My Cause My Cleats.

Every year, players, coaches, and team personnel wear custom-designed footwear in support of a foundation/cause of their choice. Common causes featured include youth empowerment and education, health awareness, military/veteran awareness, and community support.

Here are some Dolphins players participating in the initiative, along with their selected causes and foundations.

Jeff Hafley and Colon Cancer Awareness

Ahead of the team’s game, the Dolphins revealed that head coach Jeff Hafley’s cause was colon cancer awareness. Highlighting this issue, his shoes feature the blue ribbon, his dad’s name (Greg Hafley), and the inscription “No one fights alone.”

Here’s a look at the shoes:

In regard to his dad, Hafley said, “My dad died of colon cancer at 63 years old. It was one of those sad stories you hear where somebody gets sick, finds out they have about three weeks to live, late-stage cancer, and it took my dad’s life. Luckily, he was able to fight for about a year before we lost him. It’s a cause that’s very important to me and my family.”

Jacob Rodriguez for Military Support and Alzheimer’s Awareness

Unlike Hafley, Rodriguez is supporting two different causes: the Blue Skies Foundation and Alzheimer’s Awareness. Regarding his selections, he said the following:

“The first one is for my wife. She’s in the Army, and she flies in the military… families who have lost a father or mother in action, and anything we can do to help them get through college and give them scholarships is something we’re big on… Both my parent’s passed away from alzheimer’s and dementia, and they meant a lot to me… they were really close to us and our family, so that’s why I wanted them to be a part of this as well.”

Other Dolphins and Their Causes

Hafley and Rodriguez were both promoted on social media, but they aren’t the only members of the organization dedicating this game and their cleats to a cause.

Chop Robinson is supporting an in-house organization, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. The event is a cycling challenge that brings together athletes, fans, and families to raise funds for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Research Center.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury early in the year, running back De’Von Achane is dedicating the game to Values Matter Miami. Values Matter Miami is dedicated to character education in the Miami-Dade Public School system.

Ollie Gordon II, who has taken the lead back role in the wake of Achane’s injury, is supporting the World of Pink Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to supporting women with breast cancer, offering them an array of support to regain confidence after surgery.