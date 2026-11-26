Aside from a few good years in the 2020s, the Miami Dolphins have generally been considered one of the worst teams in the league. The sentiment is similar this season, with the team currently at 1-9 and currently projected to pick third in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In the 2023 season, the Dolphins finished 11-6 and made the playoffs before losing in the first round. The team had the talent to win, and during the offseason, they added Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer to their defense.

In his only season with the team, they concluded 2024 with an 8-9 record and no playoff appearance. Recently, Poyer gave an honest reaction to his time with the Dolphins; one that the Bills fans will grin at upon hearing it.

Jordan Poyer’s Honest Reaction Regarding Time with Dolphins

Regarding his time with the Dolphins, Poyer had the following to say:

“Some of the reasoning why I went to Miami, I know as Bills fans, a lot of Bills fans can’t understand that. Sometimes, I look back and I wonder too, but I’m grateful for it. Grateful for my experience in Miami. Learned a lot of what not to do, it’s a lot down there.”

On March 12, 2024, Poyer signed a one-year, $2,000,000 contract with the Dolphins after seven years with the Bills.

That season, he recorded 98 total tackles, three passes defended, one quarterback hit, and no sacks or tackles for loss. Dolphins fans consistently considered him one of the worst players on their defense.

How Did Jordan Poyer Perform Aside From the Dolphins?

Besides the Dolphins and Bills, Poyer also played with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns.

After being drafted by the Eagles in the seventh round, Poyer only spent three games with the team. He recorded three total tackles, and that was it.

After that, he spent 45 games with the Browns. There, he recorded 121 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

He stuffed the stat sheet with the Bills, where he spent eight total seasons. He recorded 735 total tackles , 23 interceptions (1 touchdown), 11.5 sacks , and 7 forced fumbles in 117 games. He was also a Pro Bowler (2022) and a First-Team All-Pro (2021).