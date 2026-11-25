The 2026 season has been a year of struggles for the Miami Dolphins. After all, that was expected since the organization made a regime change, bringing in Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as head coach. Along with Hafley, they brought in Jon-Eric Sullivan as well, appointing him general manager.

The team currently sits at 1-9 and right now is slotted to have the third overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The team, in full rebuild mode, decided to move on from players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Bradley Chubb.

Hafley and co. produced a successful first draft this past April, selecting players such as Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez, and Caleb Douglas. All of them have already shown they can be great products as rookies and have the potential to be cornerstone players for the franchise.

Yet one position that remains a need is the quarterback position. In the 2027 NFL Draft, the Dolphins are predicted to take Arch Manning, despite falling down draft boards.

Dolphins Predicted to Select Texas’ Arch Manning

This offseason, Hafley and Sullivan brought in Malik Willis from the Packers, believing he could take the helm. However, Willis is currently injured, and before that, he wasn’t playing at his best anyway.

Currently, they have Ohio State-Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord at quarterback with Willis out. He might be serviceable as a backup, but not the makings of a full-time, championship-level starter.

Currently picking third overall, the Dolphins are primed to take an impact player. Such players include Jeremiah Smith, Drew Mestemaker, Colin Simmons, or even Leonard Moore.

Instead, Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice predicts that the organization will draft Manning. His reasoning is as follows:

“He’s been inconsistent, but I always come back more optimistic about him after reviewing his film with context in Texas’ offense. I am still continuing to bet on Manning’s athleticism, size, creativity and ability to navigate the pocket.”

With one regular-season game left, Manning has shown a lot of inconsistency. This season, he’s completed 66.2% of passes for 2,485 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Additionally, he’s rushed for 170 yards and another four touchdowns.

He does have size, though; he measures 6’4″ and 222lbs. Yes, he’s inconsistent, but he does have the physical tools.

Tice added more, saying this:

“Manning would be dropped into a better-than-it-appears situation in Miami with the Dolphins’ young and talented wide receivers (hello, Caleb Douglas!) and an already competent offensive line.”

The situation might not be as bad as it appears – especially when you anticipate that De’Von Achane will be back next season. I do disagree with the offensive line situation, however. Sure, Proctor, Aaron Brewer, and Patrick Paul have been well, but the same isn’t said for Austin Jackson and Jonah Savaiinaea.

Dolphins QB’s Performance this Season

In eight games, Willis has completed 58.2% of passes for 1,396 yards, six passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. Additionally, he’s rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Comparatively, McCord has completed 44.6% of passes for 311 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He’s also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins need to find a franchise quarterback, but is Manning the right one for them to take?