The Miami Dolphins expect to have their $36 million right tackle available for Sunday’s division matchup.

Austin Jackson will likely play against the New York Jets, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s David Furones reported Nov. 27. The veteran has been dealing with elbow and knee injuries ahead of the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Coach Jeff Hafley put forward a hopeful judgment as Miami nears the 1 p.m. ET kickoff Nov. 29.

“Like most players there are bumps and bruises he is battling through,” Hafley said, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post . “He’s doing everything he can to get ready to play.”

Dolphins Expect $36 Million Tackle to Face Jets

Jackson appeared as a limited participant on Miami’s injury report, which listed both his elbow and knee. Hafley’s assessment gives the Dolphins reason for optimism entering the weekend, though the expectation that Jackson will play leaves room for his status to change.

Miami has a fair amount of cash put aside for the former first-round pick. In December 2023, Jackson signed an extension worth $36 million, including $20.7 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported.

The deal followed a rebound after an uneven start to his career. Miami had declined his fifth-year option, and an ankle injury limited him to two games in 2022. His healthier 2023 season helped change that trajectory.

The Dolphins selected Jackson 18th overall in the 2020 draft out of Southern California. He moved among left tackle, left guard and right tackle before securing the extension.

When Miami announced the agreement, Jackson had started each of its first 12 games that season at right tackle. The team said the contract extended through the 2026 season.

Now, the near-term worry is whether he can handle Sunday’s task while managing two injuries.

Dolphins Have Changes in Secondary Against Jets

Miami’s defensive injury outlook has a certain set of decisions.

Cornerback JuJu Brents will miss Sunday’s game, while safety Dante Trader Jr. is expected to play, per NFL.com’s account of Hafley’s updates.

Brents appears on the injury report with neck and shoulder ailments. Trader has been dealing with shoulder and groin issues.

Furones reported that Jason Marshall Jr. is set to start opposite rookie Chris Johnson in Miami’s base defense. Johnson should move inside in nickel packages, with Hafley weighing options for the third cornerback spot.

Those updates give Miami a mixed view before taking on its AFC East rival.

Jackson’s expected availability would help preserve continuity on the offensive line. Trader’s anticipated participation is definitely an promising signal for the defense, but Brents’ absence has the starting cornerback spot as an area to address.

As for Jackson, getting through the remaining preparation without issues is the goal.

Regardless, the good news is Hafley has their veteran right tackle penciled in to play on Sunday.