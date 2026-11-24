Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains without an NFL team after his devastating injury in 2025.

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Since then, the superstar wide receiver has undergone multiple surgeries and been released by the Dolphins, and he has yet to receive medical clearance to return to playing football.

However, Hill and his agent remain optimistic that the wide receiver will find a way to contribute to a team this season. At this point in the season, the number of teams interested in Hill is probably limited. However, there remains one team with Super Bowl aspirations that may be in desperate need of a wide receiver.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Suggested as Option for Super Bowl Contender

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named the Los Angeles Rams as a potential destination for the former Miami Dolphins receiver.

Moton wrote: “The Los Angeles Rams have to take a tough path to the playoffs without their top two wide receivers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Puka Nacua will miss the rest of the season after undergoing MCL surgery, and Davante Adams is a “long shot” to return in Week 13 from hamstring surgery.

No matter how many tight ends head coach Sean McVay plans to use without his key pass-catchers, the Rams desperately need help at wide receiver. So, they should try to sign the best one available.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was in contact with multiple clubs, with the goal of the wide receiver “being on a team in the immediate future.”

Hill underwent multiple surgeries on his knee after suffering season-ending injuries in September of last year. If he returns this season, the Rams could use him in a featured role until Adams comes back.

Even if Hill has lost some of his explosiveness, he would be an upgrade over Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith and rookie sixth-rounder CJ Daniels.”

Tyreek Hill’s Status

Recently, Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with Dianna Russini on The Russini Report, where he gave an update on Hill, saying, “He’s not been cleared yet. He is still working to get back to 100%. He’s still working to get to a point where he’ll be cleared to play football.”

Rosenhaus added, “I think the focus is on his health and getting back to 100%. He has just done a beautiful job and he’s doing awesome. I really don’t have a timetable for him, because I respect the process. It’s not about putting any pressure on him directly or indirectly in terms of when he returns to play.”

Regarding the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s recovery, Rosenhaus said, “I have to take my hat off to Tyreek. I mean, he had a tough injury, to put it mildly, and a very challenging rehab. And, he has done an exceptional job. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone work harder than Tyreek on his recovery, he has tried everything to maximize his rehab. He just was in Germany, working with (Usain) Bolt’s doctor. Tyreek has tried a lot of different things. He has worked tirelessly to get healthy, and he’s doing a fantastic job.”