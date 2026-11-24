Edge rusher Max Llewellyn’s time on the Miami Dolphins active roster was short lived.

Five days after adding him to the active roster, the Dolphins parted ways with Llewellyn to begin preparations for Week 12. Miami also moved on from linebacker Shaka Heyward.

The Dolphins announced waiving both players. Both transactions were included on the league’s transaction wire Monday.

“The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have waived inside linebacker Shaka Heyward and edge Max Llewellyn,” wrote miamidolphins.com.

Miami selected Llewellyn in the seventh round at No. 238 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has appeared in four games this season, failing to register a statistic.

Llewellyn played nine snaps on defense and special teams in his four contests. He appeared in his first three games as a practice squad elevation.