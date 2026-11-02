Caleb Douglas Injury Update: Why Dolphins’ WR Left Game vs. Patriots

The second half of the Miami Dolphins‘ Sunday game against the New England Patriots in Week 8 wasn’t going as well as the first half.

They were up 10 at the half, but by the time 10 minutes remained in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins were then down 11. And then Caleb Douglas got injured.

It’s the kind of bad news that Miami didn’t need — even if they can’t get a win, Douglas is a promising rookie wideout who the Dolphins would love to keep developing.

But in the pouring rain in Miami, Douglas limped to the sideline.

Caleb Douglas Injury Update

Douglas was injured in the fourth quarter.

There was initial concern that Douglas’ injury was his foot that has dealt with before.

It seems more likely that it was his ankle, though. He appeared to get rolled up on while getting tackled on a seven-yard gain. It could be a foot problem, too, though.

Douglas went right over and sat on the bench to be looked at.

Caleb Douglas limping off the field. Sits on the bench after getting rolled up on. looks to have injured his ankle. https://t.co/AraWtqb3eA — El Capitan (Chris) The Fins Tail Gate (@thefinstailgate) November 2, 2026

The Dolphins obviously would love Douglas back in the game to comeback against the Patriots, but his long-term health is most important for a rebuilding team.

Caleb Douglas Stats

Up to the point of his injury, Douglas had three catches for 31 yards.

That wasn’t as big a day as his fantasy football managers would’ve been hoping for.

Is Caleb Douglas Voided?

There will also be bettors wondering if they get a voided bet if he leaves in the fourth quarter with an injury and doesn’t return. Most of the major sportsbooks don’t automatically protect the second half, although they have begun offering protection that you can add to a wager for a fee.

If Douglas doesn’t return, it will depend on your individual sportsbook’s rules for fourth-quarter football injuries.