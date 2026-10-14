Chargers May Replace Mike McDaniel With Former Dolphins Head Coach

After back-to-back seasons where the Miami Dolphins missed the postseason, the team decided to rebuild and move on from the previous regime.

In 2025, the Dolphins appeared to be regressing and a long way from reaching the heights of the exciting 2023 season. Miami had an old and expensive roster, which led to the team deciding to get younger and cheaper.

And while it originally appeared that head coach Mike McDaniel would be a part of that process, the Dolphins fired him a few days after the 2025 season ended. Other NFL teams showed interest in McDaniel as a potential head coach, but he ended up joining the Los Angeles Chargers as an offensive coordinator.

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach May Replace Mike McDaniel

The pairing of Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert with McDaniel raised expectations for the Chargers, who had made back-to-back playoff appearances under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for McDaniel, the results have been poor through five weeks and questions around his future on the team have begun. Now, one NFL insider has chimed in and suggested he be replaced by another former Miami Dolphins head coach.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed Los Angeles and Mike McDaniel’s struggles this season. Rapoport said, “If the struggles continue, if they continue to look like a fully unprepared team, then of course, changes would have to be considered. One of the more interesting parts of this is that Mike McDaniel’s offense, which they had such high hopes for, really hasn’t delivered at all, and if that continues to be the case, they do have someone inside the building who has been a really successful offensive coordinator in Adam Gase.”

Regarding Gase, Rapoport added, “I know people sort of roll their eyes, he had at some point the highest scoring offense in NFL history, pretty good coach. So if they do end up making a move, that would be someone who can step in for Mike McDaniel.”

Despite the struggles, Rapoport did say that, “they do believe in this coaching staff as one that can get things done” and that it does not appear that the Chargers are close to making any drastic changes, such as firing McDaniel.

Adam Gase’s Dolphins Tenure

Similarly to Mike McDaniel, Adam Gase got off to a strong start to his career as the Miami Dolphins head coach. He led the team to the playoffs in 2016, which marked Miami’s first playoff appearance since the 2008 season. Unfortunately, things went downhill for Gase as he had back-to-back losing seasons before being fired after the 2018 season.

Unlike McDaniel, Gase quickly found another head coaching job as he was hired by Miami’s AFC East division rival, the New York Jets, where he posted a dismal 9-23 record before being fired in 2020.

Gase was then out of the NFL before joining Mike McDaniel’s offensive staff in 2026. He currently serves as the Chargers’ passing game specialist. The Chargers currently have the third-worst passing offense in the NFL in yards per game.