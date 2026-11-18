The Miami Dolphins have been hit with the injury bug in recent weeks. The team lost starting quarterback Malik Willis for at least four weeks after he aggravated a groin injury during the team’s game against the Detroit Lions. During that same Lions game, Miami lost interior defensive lineman and team captain Zach Sieler to a season-ending injury.

In the first game without Sieler, the Dolphins suffered two more devastating injuries as they lost defensive tackle Zeek Biggers to a season-ending injury and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was placed on injured reserve. Whether Phillips’ injury is season-ending remains to be seen, but the fact remains that the team is running out of fresh bodies along the interior of the defensive line.

For that reason, the possibility of reuniting with one of the best interior defensive linemen the team has had in recent memory has surfaced.

Miami Dolphins Potential Reunion With Christian Wilkins

Following the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins allowed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to reach free agency despite the defensive tackle coming off a career-best season with nine sacks.

Wilkins then signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders; however, his tenure ended abruptly after playing only four games before suffering a season-ending injury in 2024 and being released in the offseason.

Since then, Wilkins has remained unsigned, as details regarding his departure from the Raiders remain murky.

SBNation’s Kevin Nogle wrote for the Phinsider: “Miami could consider former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, if the veteran is healthy after a foot injury cost him most of 2024 and all of 2025. The former 13th overall pick spent five years in Miami before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. There was drama between Wilkins and the Raiders following his injury, with reported disagreements about his recovery plan as well as allegation that he tried to kiss a teammate on the head. Wilkins has not played since being released.

Bringing Wilkins back to Miami could give the Dolphins the veteran they need who can immediately slide into the starting lineup. How his foot healed after the injury and his playing shape would have to be determined before Miami would make any moves.”

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart stated that the idea of a reunion “doesn’t have any legs.”

Instead, Poupart wrote: “If the Dolphins want to go the veteran route, options could include Phidarian Mathis with the Buffalo Bills, Isaiah Loudermilk with the New York Jets, Austin Johnson with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Byron Cowart of the Washington Commanders, a player who spent time in Miami a couple of years ago.

That, however, would go against the pattern the Dolphins have established, which is looking for those young players with upside who just haven’t delivered yet.

Two names to watch here include Jordan Miller of the Denver Broncos because he was on the Dolphins practice squad at some point and the Seattle Seahawks’ Cole Brevard, who the Dolphins tried out a few weeks back.”