The Miami Dolphins suffered another hard-fought loss in Week 10 when they came up just short against the Indianapolis Colts. With the final score settling in at 24-22, the Dolphins saw their record for the season drop to 1-8, which is now tied for the worst mark in the league. Not much was expected from Miami this season, and while it has generally put up a strong fight, it is losing at the rate many folks believed it would.

It also certainly hasn’t helped much that the Dolphins are continuing to get hit hard by the injury bug, as several key players have missed extended time as a result of their respective ailments. The latest guy to join that list is starting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, as reports indicate he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s loss to the Colts.

Jordan Phillips Suffers Season-Ending Bicep Injury

Despite being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Phillips has quickly found his footing with Miami and made himself a key part of its defense. As a rookie, Phillips started 16 of the 17 games he appeared in, racking up 34 tackles while regularly commanding double teams at the heart of the team’s defensive line.

Phillips reprised his role as a starter this season, picking up 28 tackles through nine games of work. While he isn’t necessarily a flashy player, Phillips does the dirty work that helps open things up for his teammates, and it’s telling that players like him are becoming increasingly valuable commodities across the league (as evidenced by trades for guys like Jeffery Simmons and Jordan Davis).

At this point, Phillips is clearly an important piece of the Dolphins’ future, so continuing to develop him was one of the team’s main goals over the remainder of this season. Instead, Phillips has become the latest guy to suffer a season-ending injury, as he is dealing with a bicep ailment that will cut his year short.

“Per source, Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips will miss the remainder of the season with torn biceps he suffered in the team’s loss to the Colts in Week 10,” Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN said in a post on X. “The 2025 5th round pick played 60% of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps this season and was poised for an even larger role after the injury to Zach Sieler. A brutal update for Miami, which has now lost three defensive tackles to season-ending injuries in the past 2 weeks.”

Dolphins’ Defensive Line Becoming Increasingly Banged Up

Getty The Dolphins have lost Jordan Phillips for the rest of the season to a bicep injury

Losing Phillips hurts in its own right, but he isn’t the only guy to get banged up at this position. In addition to him, Zeek Biggers suffered his own season-ending injury against the Colts, while Zach Sieler also suffered a bicep injury in Week 9 that brought his year to an end. At this point, Miami is woefully thin on depth at this position.

Moving forward, Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. will be filling in as the team’s starting defensive tackles, with Jordan Jefferson serving as the top layer of depth behind them. It’s been next man up for the Dolphins all season long, and they will look to continue to embrace that mindset when they return to action in Week 11 for a daunting matchup against the Buffalo Bills.