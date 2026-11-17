On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins started the 29th different quarterback since Hall of Famer Dan Marino retired.

This time, it was second-year player Kyle McCord, whom the Dolphins acquired via trade after the 2026 preseason ended. McCord was placed in the starting spot after Malik Willis went on injured reserve due to a groin injury which worsened during the team’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Last season, the Dolphins started rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers in the final three games of the season, but after Ewers failed to impress in the preseason and training camp, the Dolphins completely rebuilt their quarterback room. Miami traded away Ewers and released Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski. Aside from trading for McCord, the Dolphins also claimed quarterback Brady Cook, who was waived during final roster cuts by the New York Jets.

However, Cook was then released by the Dolphins after the team activated defensive lineman Kenneth Grant off injured reserve. Now, the Dolphins have announced another roster move relating to the former Jets quarterback.

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Former New York Jets Quarterback

The Miami Dolphins posted on X: “We have made the following roster moves:

-Placed DL Zeek Biggers & DL Jordan Phillips on IR

-Signed QB Brady Cook, DL Jordan Jefferson & EDGE Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad

-Signed WR Brady Boyd, DL Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson & DL Chris Smith to the practice squad”

Cook is once again a member of the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster. After being released on October 10, Cook was signed to the team’s practice squad. He served as the team’s backup quarterback to Kyle McCord in Sunday’s loss against the Indianapolis Colts as the team elevated McCord from the practice squad.

While Cook could have been elevated two more times, the team opted to sign him to its active roster. With Malik Willis set to miss at least three more games, the Dolphins would have likely had to sign Cook regardless. Now, the Dolphins could use their practice squad elevations on different players, such as the recently signed Matthew Butler.

Brady Cook Player Profile

Cook signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent last season. He was waived during final roster cuts but re-signed to New York’s practice squad. Cook was then signed to the active roster.

With the Jets, Cook started four games, throwing seven interceptions and only two touchdowns. His 11.7 QBR would have ranked last in the NFL had he played enough snaps to qualify.

He made his first NFL appearance against the Miami Dolphins, replacing veteran Tyrod Taylor. Against the Dolphins, Cook went 14-for-30 with 163 passing yards and two interceptions in a 34-10 Miami win.

Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him to be an average backup. Zierlein wrote: “Tantalizing prospect thanks to his athleticism and arm talent but the more I studied, the more doubt creeped in. Cook played with a better command of the offense in 2023, which led to better in-game rhythm and results. He can make every NFL throw but struggles to make them with consistent timing and accuracy. Cook needs to improve his eye discipline to keep windows open and safeties out of his business. He’s an average decision-maker and field-reader who defaults to unsound passing platforms when he feels pressure. He has the size and mobility to make plays as a scrambler and with designed runs. Cook’s physical traits and athletic ability are worth a discussion as a developmental prospect.”