Dolphins Cut Running Back After Recording 0 Snaps in Vikings Loss

The Miami Dolphins may have found their top running back for the remainder of the season in Ollie Gordon II after De’Von Achane was ruled out for the year with an ACL tear, suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Gordon put up 100 rushing yards and 1 touchdown off of 9 carries, catching an additional 2 passes for no total yards gained.

However, one running back that was bought in as a third option behind Gordon and 2024 fourth rounder Jaylen Wright, in former undrafted free agent Carlos Washington Jr., has been cut on Monday afternoon, per the team’s official communications.

Dolphins Move Off Carlos Washington Jr. After Two Days

“Roster Move | We have waived running back Carlos Washington Jr.”, the Dolphins posted on X.

Washington was signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 3, just one day prior to Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings

But during the game he did not record a single snap on offense, with the team turning to Wright and Gordon to split carries in Miami’s very limited time and production on that side of the ball.

Wright’s fortunes were substantially different to Gordon’s: despite carrying the ball just four fewer times than Gordon, the 23-year old recorded 93 fewer rushing yards (100 to 7).

Will Ollie Gordon II Be the Starter at RB Moving Forward?

At this moment, it appears that Gordon will be set as the RB1 for the moment given his excellent performance on the weekend; the one shining light in what was otherwise a dismal day for the Dolphins’ already-struggling offensive setup.

Even during the game it was clear that the momentum was shifting towards Gordon, with him appearing on the field for almost double the amount of offensive snaps (22) compared to Wright (12).