On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-9 with a 26-9 loss against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The game marked the 11th consecutive time the Dolphins have lost in Buffalo, a streak that dates back to 2017.

While the final result was not surprising, as Miami entered the game as heavy underdogs, it was a frustrating game for Dolphins fans as the team committed many self-inflicted mistakes. Among those mistakes was one by a Dolphins running back, which could also result in the NFL taking action after it reviews the plays from this week’s games.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Could Face NFL Punishment After Bills Game

After the Miami Dolphins’ opening possession stalled, the team was forced to punt, which pinned the Bills inside their own 20-yard line. However, Dolphins backup running back Kaytron Allen was flagged for unnecessary roughness after the play. The flag resulted in 15 yards for the Bills and favorable field position, which allowed the Bills to kick a field goal on that ensuing possession.

Aside from the flag, Allen may be fined $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player.

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart posted on X: “More Dolphins special teams woes, 15-yard roughness penalty on Kaytron Allen makes it a 22-yard net on their punt. Not good.”

Regarding potential fines after games, the NFL posted on its website: “The NFL uses the fine schedule to outline the league’s and the union’s expectations for players to conduct themselves in a way that honors the sport and respects the game, themselves, their fellow players, the fans and the league. The rules are intended to protect the players from unnecessary risk, promote player safety and emphasize sportsmanship and respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, officials and fans.

Player infractions may come to the league’s attention in a variety of ways. The league may respond to an official’s call during a game or to a specific play that a team submits for review. The NFL Officiating Department also reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team.”

Allen was claimed by the Dolphins this season after the Washington Commanders released him. He has now appeared in four games for the Dolphins, primarily playing special teams. He has registered only two carries with the Dolphins.

Dolphins vs Bills Takeaways

Regarding the game, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “The Dolphins again did their best to hang in there against a Bills team that hardly looked like a Super Bowl contender, but they also were so overmatched that the outcome never was in doubt and the final stats reflected that.

The 26-9 loss, the first such final score in Dolphins history, actually pretty accurately reflected the way the game went, with the defense hanging in there very well against a top running game despite missing its top three defensive tackles.

Yes, the Dolphins gave up a lot of yardage through the air, but it wasn’t like Josh Allen dominated the game because Miami was able to get two interceptions against him, both of them coming in the second quarter.

But the offense never gave Miami a chance as it finished with 185 total yards and managed to convert only 2 of 14 third-down situations.”