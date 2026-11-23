The Miami Dolphins never really had much of a pulse on Sunday in Buffalo.

They couldn’t get anything going as they lost handily to the Bills to fall to 1-9 on the season, keeping themselves in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins were never expected to win in Buffalo. They had shocked the Bills last season in Miami, but that was a different Dolphins team than this one.

Especially without quarterback Malik Willis due to injury, Miami is in rough shape and may have a tough time winning another game this season.

Sunday’s game also came with at least one slight insult added to injury. One Dolphins player could be facing the punishment of a fine from the NFL after his penalty against the Bills.

Dolphins Player Could Face Punishment

A Dolphins rookie, Kyle Louis, committed a penalty on Sunday that is one of the flags for which the NFL can fine a player.

Louis is a rookie defensive player out of Pitt who the Dolphins drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 138 overall.

On Sunday, he was on the kickoff team for Miami when he was flagged for unnecessary roughness during the second quarter.

Unnecessary roughness is one of the flags that comes with a potential NFL fine.

Louis’ penalty didn’t entirely cost the Dolphins, because the Bills were also flagged for unnecessary roughness on the same play. That meant that the penalties offset, almost as if neither of them had ever happened.

Of course, Miami would’ve benefited if the Bills flag still happened and Louis didn’t have his thrown, but that’s not how it worked in this situation.

Louis is on a relatively small contract as a fourth-round rookie, but he could still face a fine for this penalty.

NFL Unnecessary Roughness Fine Amount

The fine for unnecessary roughness from the NFL depends on how many times a player has committed this penalty.

A first offense is listed by the league as coming with a fine of $11,941.

Fines by the NFL are also at the league’s discretion. If they feel a player wasn’t deserving of a particular flag, they don’t have to actually fine the player.

Fines aren’t handed out until later in the week, so the rookie Louis will have to wait and see what happens with his wallet here.

It would be a bummer for the rookie to add a fine to a season that has already featured so much losing in Miami.