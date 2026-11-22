The Miami Dolphins don’t have much to play for the rest of the season.

If anything, they have one good reason to hope not to win the rest of the way: the NFL Draft order.

The Dolphins still have a great chance to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. That’d be a chance to take a quarterback if they want a new one — or maybe more likely, it’d give them a chance to get Jeremiah Smith, the superstar wide receiver from Ohio State who is from the Miami area.

Either way, that’s a good spot for Miami to try and be in.

They aren’t likely to end up too far down the draft board, but the one-win Dolphins would best serve their future by remaining the one-win Dolphins.

Dolphins’ No. 1 Pick Outlook

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Kyle McCord #14 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass from the pocket against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 22, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

As things stand, the Dolphins are 1-9 after their Week 11 loss.

Before the late afternoon window, that would put the Dolphins in the No. 2 spot in the draft order as it stands.

The Tennessee Titans hold the tiebreaker via strength of schedule and are also 1-9, so they’d pick No. 1 if the season ended at the end of the 1 p.m. ET window.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-8 entering their late afternoon matchup with the New York Jets. If they get to 1-9, they also beat the Dolphins on tiebreaker.

So if the Chargers lose, that’s three 1-9 teams with the Dolphins on the short straw of the tiebreaker, so Miami would hold the No. 3 spot.

The Jets entered the day at 2-8, and also holding the Colts’ pick (3-8). The Arizona Cardinals lost early to drop to 3-8.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-7 after a win, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are all 3-7, too.

How Miami Gets No. 1 Pick

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Ollie Gordon II #0 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 22, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

The reality is the Dolphins don’t control their destiny here.

If each of the one-win teams lose out, then Miami will be subject to tiebreakers.

But the Dolphins’ best chance of getting the No. 1 pick is to not win another game the rest of the way.

The players on the field won’t be trying to lose, but the rest of the organization will recognize what’s on the line here. Lineup decisions down the stretch could point toward a pursuit of the top pick.