Even with one of the biggest spreads in the NFL this season, the Miami Dolphins weren’t able to cover against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. But the Dolphins weren’t without their chances to make the contest more competitive than a 17-point loss.

Miami’s young receivers, though, dropped multiple passes in the 26-9 defeat. Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell each had drops in the first quarter. Douglas also had a third-and-goal drop that forced Miami to settle for a field goal.

After the loss, Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord addressed the poor hands his pass-catchers had against the Bills.

“Man, we all got to be better. Obviously you don’t want to have those drops, but then there’s plays where I could have given them a better ball or made a better read,” McCord told reporters after the defeat. “Just across the board, I feel like everybody would say the same thing. There’s a handful of plays that we wish we could have back, but that can’t be the theme of the game, 10 guys doing their job and one guy not doing their job, and that’s for everybody across the board. I could have been a lot better.

“It’s frustrating, obviously, you don’t want to have that, but part of the game and I think that the guys know, like even if something like that happens, I’m coming right back to them.

“That’s not going to skew my decision making whether I want to give a guy another shot.”

Drops are not an official NFL statistics, so different websites count the total drops for a wideout and team in their own unique way. Pro Football Focus gave the Dolphins three drops in the Bills loss while other publications had Douglas registering three drops on his own.

Dolphins’ Jeff Hafley Addresses Drops vs. Bills

Miami was always going to experience growing pains at wide receiver this season. That’s would happen for any team parting with talented veterans such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

So, it’s important to keep expectations for Dolphins wide receivers in check. It’s a rebuilding year.

Miami head coach Jeff Hafley indirectly reminded reporters of that fact after losing to the Bills. The Dolphins head coach shared that he praised receivers after drops Sunday to try and build their confidence.

“Each time [Douglas] came off on the sideline, I gave him a smile and slapped him a five. Young player, it was one of those days,” Hafley told the media Sunday. “He had a chance to get his hand on a couple of those and shoot, it could have been another huge day for him. It wasn’t.”

Despite the drops, Douglas led the Dolphins in receiving against the Bills. But he finished with only 30 yards. Douglas also hauled in just two of 10 targets.

Evaluating QB Kyle McCord After Two Starts

McCord finished the second start of his NFL career Sunday against the Bills. The Dolphins didn’t win either game, and McCord has yet to throw a touchdown.

With that in mind, the young quarterback was critical of his own play far more than his receivers who dropped a few passes. Hafley, though, praised the second-year signal-caller.

“I thought Kyle playing in his second game ever in the NFL against the defense that’s played really well – I thought Jimmy Leonhard has done an awesome job the last few weeks in getting that defense, that rush is real,” Hafley said. “They got multiple guys that are coming after you, we need to protect better.

“There’s times when he needs to get the ball out. There are times when we need to run our route more precise, or they’re on time, and then we got to help him out, right?

Hafley also praised McCord taking responsibility for his own mistakes. The head coach made clear again, though, that the quarterback played better than what McCord said.

“Kyle can take his part in it. I respect that, but he can’t take responsibility for what happened. We’re a team and we all do it together, and we got to help him out more.”

Next week, McCord will look to get his first win and touchdown pass against the New York Jets.