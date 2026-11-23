The Miami Dolphins saw their record drop to 1-9 for the season after they suffered a 26-9 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. With Kyle McCord making only the second start of his career, this was always going to be a tough game for the Dolphins to win, but to their credit, they made things more difficult than expected for a high-flying Bills team.

McCord has found himself under center for Miami because starting quarterback Malik Willis recently landed himself on injured reserve with a groin ailment. When the injury was initially announced, it was revealed that Willis could eventually need to undergo surgery in order to fix the issue, but according to head coach Jeff Hafley, it doesn’t sound like that will have to happen anytime soon.

Malik Willis Not Expected to Undergo Surgery

Miami signed Willis in free agency over the offseason to come in and be its starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Despite playing in a shorthanded offense, Willis has generally managed to hold his own during his time on the field this season. His numbers aren’t all that exciting (121/208, 1,396 YDS, 6 TD, 6 INT, 38 CAR, 232 YDS, 3 TD), but again, it has to be remembered that he isn’t getting much help from the rest of the offense.

Injuries certainly have not helped the Dolphins on this side of the ball, and eventually, Willis ended up succumbing to the injury bug himself. He is dealing with a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve ahead of Week 10, which meant that he would have to miss at least the team’s next four games.

The earliest Willis could return is in Week 14, but with a potential surgery looming over his head, there really hasn’t been a timeframe for when he could get back on the field. On Monday, Hafley provided an update on Willis’ status, saying that the team currently is not expecting him to have to undergo surgery as a result of this injury.

“Regarding Malik Willis, Jeff Hafley says as of today he does not need surgery. It is not foreseen at this time,” Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post shared in a post on X.

When Could Malik Willis Return for the Dolphins?

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field to face the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

While this is a positive development for Willis and the Dolphins, there’s no guarantee that he will be ready to go for Week 14. The fact that surgery was even on the table for Willis is an indication that this injury is somewhat serious, so he may need more than four weeks in order to get himself back to full health.

With nothing left by draft position to play for this season, Miami doesn’t have to rush Willis back onto the field before he’s fully ready to play. If he can suit up again this year, that would be ideal, but if he doesn’t heal as quickly as expected, he could simply be shut down for the remainder of the season. What we do know is that McCord will be under center again in Week 12 when the Dolphins take on the New York Jets.