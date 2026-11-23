In Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins faced off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at their new stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The end result was a 26-9 win for the Bills, improving their record to 9-1 and dropping the Dolphins to 1-9.

After making sweeping changes to the organization, including bringing in head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, expectations weren’t high for the Dolphins this season. Not only that, but they parted with players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill. They’ve made it clear that it is rebuilding time in Miami.

However, that doesn’t mean that it’s all doom and gloom for the organization and its fans. Despite being 1-9, five of those losses came in one-score games. This Dolphins team is showing grit and determination, something that hasn’t been used to describe this team in a while. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky even took to social media to praise the team.

Dan Orlovsky Praises Dolphins Defense

Despite losing by double digits, the Dolphins’ defense has shown significant growth this year and has been consistently improving each week.

Against the Bills, the team recorded two interceptions, three sacks, three tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and six quarterback hits.

The strong performance by the defense even prompted a social media post from Orlovsky, who said, “No one in the AFC should wanna play Dolphins defense right now.”

The Dolphins defense is headlined by linebacker duo Jordyn Brooks and Jacob Rodriguez. So far, Brooks has 92 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. Comparatively, Rodriguez – the second-round rookie out of Texas Tech – has recorded 93 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Then, there’s edge rusher Chop Robinson, who is on pace to have his best season yet. The former first-round pick has amassed 23 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits.

What’s Next for the Dolphins?

Next Sunday, the Dolphins will face off against the New York Jets for the second time this season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Funnily enough, the Dolphins’ only win came against the Jets on October 25, 28-25.

Currently, the gambling odds have the Jets favored by -3.5 points, and they’re also -215 to win the game outright. The current point total is 41.5 as well.

Additionally, ESPN’s matchup predictor gave the Jets a 70.3% chance of winning, compared to the Dolphins’ 29.4%.

Regardless, the Dolphins are a tough team. Hafley has instilled a culture that has been missing in Miami for years. Through it all, the Dolphins are not an easy win and will show up to play every Sunday.