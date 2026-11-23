The Miami Dolphins gave Louis Moore his first NFL contract.

His next reported stop will take him to Rhode Island.

The former Dolphins safety is signing with the Rhode Island Breakers of the United Football League, James Larsen reported Nov. 23. Moore spent the offseason and training camp with Miami before the team waived him in August.

“The Rhode Island #Breakers are signing S Louis Moore, per source,” Larsen wrote.

Moore brings a national championship and nine college interceptions to his next team. The reported deal puts him on a roster led by former NFL quarterback AJ McCarron.

Dolphins Gave Louis Moore His First NFL Shot

Miami signed Moore among 11 undrafted college free agents on May 8. The Dolphins listed the rookie at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds.

He arrived following Indiana’s first national championship season. In its training camp preview, Miami highlighted Moore’s six interceptions during that title run.

That production didn’t snag a roster spot. The Dolphins waived him Aug. 29, ending his first stint with the team before the regular season.

Moore’s college path covered several stops. He spent three seasons at Navarro Community College, then played at Indiana in 2022 and 2023. He transferred to Ole Miss for 2024 before returning to the Hoosiers.

According to Indiana’s biography, Moore started all 16 games in 2025. He earned Associated Press second-team All-America honors and first-team All-Big Ten recognition from the conference’s coaches.

Across his major-college career, Moore recorded 216 tackles, nine interceptions, 15 passes defensed and four forced fumbles, per Miami. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

All nine interceptions came at Indiana.

Rhode Island Has a Clear Need in the Secondary

Moore’s reported landing spot gives him a chance to help a defense that allowed a great deal of passing yards last spring.

McCarron will bring the core of his 2026 Birmingham roster to Rhode Island for the Breakers’ debut season in 2027. A Nov. 11 UFL roster assessment identified another playmaker in the secondary as one of the team’s three main needs.

Birmingham recorded 10 interceptions, tied for second in the league. It also surrendered 2,018 passing yards, the UFL’s second-highest total. Opponents converted 43.9% of their third-down attempts.

Those stats explain the appeal of a safety with Moore’s record of taking the ball away.

“Huge grab for A.J. McCarron’s defense,” Larsen wrote.

Now, Moore will need to turn his college production into a lasting professional role, as Miami gave him a summer to compete, but Rhode Island presents his shot to get playing time.