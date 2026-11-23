On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost their 11th consecutive game in Buffalo as they were beaten 26-9 at Highmark Stadium.

While Miami’s defense did a solid job containing Buffalo’s high-powered offense, the team’s offense and special teams struggled, which led to the final result never really being in doubt.

In particular, Miami’s offense had a tough time after some encouraging signs of life over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, the game marked the second time Miami’s offense has not scored a touchdown.

Among the reasons Miami’s offense struggled was the disappointing play of right tackle Austin Jackson, who has had a tough 2026 season. Following the game, head coach Jeff Hafley commented on Jackson’s performance.

Miami Dolphins Starter Called Out

Following the Miami Dolphins’ loss against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Jeff Hafley said of Austin Jackson’s performance, “There was times where, the protection, it wasn’t good enough… we need to clean that up as we go forward. It’s not just okay to sit here and say, ‘that will get fixed’. No, we need to fix stuff, that’s not working.”

Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson labeled Jackson a loser from Sunday’s game, as he wrote: “Just when you thought maybe Jackson was improving after a clean stat sheet with no pressures, sacks or penalties against Indianapolis, things got ugly against Greg Rousseau and Buffalo. He was responsible for two sacks by Rousseau, and every time he didn’t pressure McCord, it felt like a small victory.

Jonah Savaiinaea also had a rough game, but it seems clear that one of the positions where Miami needs a fresh face at is right tackle. Jackson’s best attribute this season isn’t blocking, but rather how he’s stayed healthy, and that’s not good enough. It doesn’t matter who the quarterback is; the right side of the line of scrimmage is always a battleground that they’d better avoid being near.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala included Jackson among the “duds” from Sunday’s loss, as he wrote: “Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau beat Jackson frequently on Sunday, as he finished with two sacks and caused pressure several times. Jackson hasn’t had his best season, and his performance could force him to accept a backup role with another team in 2027.”

Austin Jackson’s Season

Jackson has started every game for the Dolphins this season. His performance has arguably been the worst since he made the transition to right tackle prior to the 2023 season. Despite being Miami’s longest-tenured player on the active roster, his role on the team appears in danger after Hafley’s comments the day after the loss.

When asked whether Jackson’s job as the team’s starting right tackle was in question, Hafley replied, “Yeah, we’ll look at the offensive line hard this week. We will look at everything to see what we need to do to help him more and what we can do overall to play better on offense.”

After being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jackson has appeared in 72 games for the Dolphins and totaled over $45 million in career earnings.