If Dolphins Bench Malik Willis, This Is Their Backup QB

The Miami Dolphins hoped Malik Willis would be both their quarterback of the present and their quarterback of the future.

Right now, he doesn’t look like much of a starting QB at all after his big free agent signing in the offseason.

Willis is off to a brutal start in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of his first seven passes, he only completed one to a teammate. He had completed two to the Bengals’ Jordan Battle for interceptions, though.

It’s not clear whether the Dolphins would consider benching Willis.

At some point, though, he might leave them no chance.

Who’s The Dolphins’ Backup QB?

The Dolphins’ backup quarterback is Kyle McCord.

McCord was a Philadelphia Eagles draft pick in 2025 who they didn’t even bring into the regular season.

He then latched on with the Packers, for whom he spent time as a QB3.

Of course, the Packers’ staff is now heavily a part of this Dolphins group, both in the front office and in head coach Jeff Hafley, so they knew what they were getting in McCord.

When McCord became available at the end of the preseason, the Dolphins pounced.

They previously had Quinn Ewers, but they dealt him to the Jacksonville Jaguars to make room for McCord.

McCord began his college career at Ohio State, where he did ascend to the role of starting quarterback. But when the Buckeyes brought in Will Howard from the transfer portal before McCord’s final year, he found a new home at Syracuse.

McCord then broke pretty much every single-season passing record the Orange had in a prolific campaign that is likely what earned him a selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As far as experience goes, McCord fits the rest of the Dolphins roster. But he does have some talent in his right arm.

If he ever had to take over for Willis, it would be a shift, because he’s a less-mobile QB than Willis.

Dolphins Cut Other QB

The Dolphins also had Brady Cook through the first four weeks of the season.

They actually waived Cook late in the lead-up to Week 5, though, and so they currently only have two QBs under contract.

Miami likely will look for another passer at some point, because it’s pretty standard for NFL teams to have three quarterbacks in the building.

For now, though, they just have Willis and McCord.