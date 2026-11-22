As the first half was nearing its end on the Week 11 game on Nov. 22, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell took a big hit from Buffalo Bills‘ Damar Hamlin, who intercepted the pass from QB Kyle McCord.

During halftime, the Dolphins announced that Bell had suffered a chest injury as a result of the hit he took from Hamlin. Moreover, the team notes that the wideout is questionable to return.

McCord has been struggling, along with the entire Miami offense, against the Buffalo defense. In the first half, McCord went 4-for-11 on his pass attempts, recording only 23 passing yards and posting a 7.0 passer rating.

Bell was the Dolphins’ third-round pick in this year’s draft, but the wideout hasn’t seen the growth that other young players have had, such as Caleb Douglas, who is flashing his potential on the rebuilding Dolphins team.

The rookie Bell has had 12 catches for 148 yards in eight games in his rookie season this season, per StatMuse. It will be interesting to see if this chest injury impacts this final stretch of games this season, as it will impact his development and add to a challenging year.

Miami’s record isn’t as important as ensuring that the young players on this team get playing time and develop, as they are key pieces to the rebuild, so Bell possibly missing time will be a setback.

Bills’ Josh Allen Isn’t Taking Dolphins Lightly Despite Record

Despite the Dolphins being 1-8, heading into this game, Bills QB Josh Allen is preaching to the rest of his teammates that they cannot underestimate Miami just because of their record. Miami’s defense has picked off Allen twice, so the team is putting up a fight despite their record.

“Listen, if you were looking strictly at records, one win compared to the other, but you turn on the tape of that defense, they’re doing some fantastic things and I’m not just saying that,” Allen told reporters on Nov. 18. “They are very sticky. That scheme is freaking awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They’re very in sync.

“They’ve played a few good offenses and some of the top offenses in the league this year, and they’ve done a really good job against them. This isn’t just a cakewalk. It’s a team that’s hungry. They’re looking to upset, but the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game they’re in, I think.”

Miami Rebuild Heading In Right Direction

Although it’s been a tough season for Miami, understanding that it’s Year 1 of a rebuild, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco likes the direction that Miami is heading. Furthermore, he notes that some of their young players are beginning to blossom into key pieces for the team’s rebuild.

“I think that team is growing up a little bit, and I say it every week. They’ve got some young guys,” Prisco said in a Nov. 17 video from CBS Sports.

“… I like where this team is heading, and so for that reason, I think Buffalo might not be as focused as they normally would be. You get back home after two road games. I think this is one of those situations where Miami hangs around.”