The Miami Dolphins are using Malik Washington in some different roles in recent weeks.

It may not be resulting in huge receiving numbers, particularly with Kyle McCord at quarterback, but Washington is still contributing.

It’s just creating some fascinating offensive production for the Dolphins’ slot receiver, particularly for any fans who are expecting to see Washington piling up some receiving yards for a team that often finds itself behind in games.

On Sunday in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, for example, Washington had two touches in the first half. Both were runs.

He ran on a gadget play for minus-4 yards, but then he had his most fascinating usage yet.

The Dolphins had a short-yardage situation, lined up in shotgun, had Washington aligned next to McCord — and simply handed Washington the ball off to run between the right guard and right tackle.

They sprung him with a sizable hole, and Washington picked up 15 yards.

Washington didn’t have any catches in the first half, though, despite two targets.

This comes a week after Washington threw a touchdown for the Dolphins. He can do a little bit of everything.

Why Malik Washington Doesn’t Have Catches

There are a couple of reasons Washington isn’t catching the football.

The most obvious one on Sunday? McCord is struggling.

In the first half in Buffalo, McCord had just four completions — he was 4-for-11 for 23 yards and an interception.

He had a completion to WR Caleb Douglas, as well as to RB Ollie Gordon, FB DJ Herman and TE Greg Dulcich.

McCord threw incomplete twice to Washington and three times to Chris Bell.

It’s just not an offense set up to be highly successful in the passing game.

Second Half Outlook

On Sunday specifically, it seems like Washington has a chance to do more in the second half.

The Dolphins are down 20-6 at the intermission and get the ball to start the second half. That certainly seems like an opportunity on the table for Washington to get some stats — assuming McCord can do something positive for Miami’s offense.

McCord topped 200 yards passing last week, so he’s got at least some ability — and if the Bills’ lead gets even bigger, the Dolphins should have more room to complete some passes underneath, conceptually to Washington.