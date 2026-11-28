The Miami Dolphins currently sit at 1-9 ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Ironically, the team’s only win this season was against the Jets at MetLife Stadium earlier in the season.

Despite the record, the Dolphins have been a gritty team under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. In fact, four of their losses this season have come from one-score games.

Yet, it’s abundantly clear that the team needs to add talent to its roster to be competitive in the ever-tough AFC. Hafley and co. have hit on players in their first draft, like Jacob Rodriguez, Kaydn Proctor, and Chris Johnson.

Their biggest position of need is quarterback. The team signed Malik Willis this offseason because of the Hafley-Willis Green Bay Packers tie, but the team needs a long-term answer at quarterback. With a high draft selection extremely likely, the Dolphins are mocked to land one of – if not the best quarterbacks in the Draft class.

Dolphins Linked to Quarterback Drew Mestemaker

With the third overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, FanSided contributor Cody Williams mocks that the Dolphins will select Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. His reasoning is as follows:

“The Oklahoma State product has separated himself with the big arm, improved pocket presence and movement, and his progressing decision-making. He’s not a finished product, which stands to reason given that he was a punter for his high school team, but the Dolphins are a terrific landing spot as Malik Willis will allow him to not be rushed to start.”

Prior to his time with Oklahoma State, Mestemaker spent his first two college seasons with North Texas. There, he completed 68.6% of passes for 4,841 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 176 yards and six touchdowns. In 2025, he won the American Offensive Player of the Year award.

Even though he took a significant step up in competition by transferring to Oklahoma State, Mestemaker has remained consistent. He’s completed 67.3% of passes this season for 3,533 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Aside from rushing for another 158 yards and four touchdowns, he’s even caught a receiving touchdown.

A year ago, Oklahoma State finished the season with a 1-11 record. Going into their rivalry game against Kansas today, the team maintains a 7-4 record. A major reason for that is the production of Mestemaker.

Drew Mestemaker’s Unorthodox Background

Unlike nearly all college quarterbacks, Mestemaker didn’t play the position in high school. Rather, he was his team’s punter and played defensive back.

After receiving no offers or contact from college programs, he walked on at North Texas as a quarterback prospect. In his first year, he rode the bench, but in his second year he took over the helm.

Now, he has the chance to be the first quarterback taken in the 2027 NFL Draft. He’s still developing as a prospect, but as Williams mentioned, the team is in no rush to start him right away, and he can develop behind Willis.