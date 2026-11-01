Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Game

The Miami Dolphins head into Sunday’s divisional matchup against the New England Patriots riding high off their first win of the season last week, a victory against the New York Jets.

The Dolphins are showing the league that they are laying the foundation for a solid future in Miami.

With the Patriots on tap next, the Dolphins made a pair of roster moves ahead of the game, elevating kicker Zane Gonzalez and rookie edge rusher Max Llewellyn from the practice squad.

For Llewellyn, it is the maximum third elevation and the second for Gonzalez, who took the place of Riley Patterson.

New England made moves of their own, one of which a familiar face in Miami as they elevated receiver Ryan Miller, who caught a 77-yard touchdown pass for the Dolphins earlier this season against the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami listed guard Kadyn Proctor as out and cornerback JuJu Brents as questionable, both of whom are in the concussion protocol, with Brents trending towards possibly being cleared to play against the Patriots,