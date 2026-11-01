Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Potential News With Michael Penix INTs

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Baltimore Ravens player celebrate as Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons leaves the field after throwing an interception in overtime of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins aren’t playing until the late afternoon window on Sunday, Nov. 1.

That could mean some Dolphins fans are paying attention to what the Atlanta Falcons and former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa are up to earlier in the afternoon in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tagovailoa isn’t the Falcons’ starter, but he is the backup.

And with the way Sunday started for Michael Penix Jr., don’t count out the relevance of Tagovailoa to the action in Week 8.

Tua Tagovailoa Chances of Playing

There are already calls to bench Penix on Sunday. He has thrown three quick interceptions.

Of Penix’s first nine passes, three were picked off.

Amazingly, Penix had gone 144 passes without throwing a pick before throwing three in six attempts.

Tua Tagovailoa on Depth Chart

Tagovailoa is the QB2 on the Falcons’ depth chart behind Penix.

He has remained ahead of the recently signed Andy Dalton, who is the emergency third quarterback on Sunday.

Tagovailoa did get into one game earlier this year for just three plays.

On Tua’s first play against the Ravens, he completed a pass to Bijan Robinson.

Then back on the field in overtime of that game, Tagovailoa completed a pass to Drake London.

On his third play, though, Tua was intercepted by Kyle Hamilton. He hasn’t played since.

Could Week 8 change that? Penix’s rough start makes it possible.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Potential News With Michael Penix INTs

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Dolphins News

More Heavy on Dolphins News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x