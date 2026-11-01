Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Potential News With Michael Penix INTs

The Miami Dolphins aren’t playing until the late afternoon window on Sunday, Nov. 1.

That could mean some Dolphins fans are paying attention to what the Atlanta Falcons and former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa are up to earlier in the afternoon in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tagovailoa isn’t the Falcons’ starter, but he is the backup.

And with the way Sunday started for Michael Penix Jr., don’t count out the relevance of Tagovailoa to the action in Week 8.

Tua Tagovailoa Chances of Playing

There are already calls to bench Penix on Sunday. He has thrown three quick interceptions.

Michael Penix Jr. with his THIRD INT of the game. Penix needs to be benched immediately 🤧 https://t.co/9RRtELDzJj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2026

Of Penix’s first nine passes, three were picked off.

Penix so far today: 2-for-9

24 passing yards

3 INTs

0.0 passer rating NASTY 🤮 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2026

Amazingly, Penix had gone 144 passes without throwing a pick before throwing three in six attempts.

Michael Penix Jr. went 144 passes without an interception. He’s now thrown three INTs in his last six attempts. — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) November 1, 2026

Tua Tagovailoa on Depth Chart

Tagovailoa is the QB2 on the Falcons’ depth chart behind Penix.

He has remained ahead of the recently signed Andy Dalton, who is the emergency third quarterback on Sunday.

Tagovailoa did get into one game earlier this year for just three plays.

On Tua’s first play against the Ravens, he completed a pass to Bijan Robinson.

Then back on the field in overtime of that game, Tagovailoa completed a pass to Drake London.

On his third play, though, Tua was intercepted by Kyle Hamilton. He hasn’t played since.

Could Week 8 change that? Penix’s rough start makes it possible.