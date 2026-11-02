Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Bad Update on Chiefs From ESPN

Since the Miami Dolphins let Tyreek Hill go after last season, everyone has been watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins had no need for Hill heading into a rebuilding season, but the Chiefs missed the playoffs last year and would want to bounce back. Their old friend Hill seemed like a possibility to help them do that.

It wasn’t going to be that simple, though, because Hill’s 2025 season ended prematurely after a nasty injury. He still needed to recover. He wouldn’t be able to help the Chiefs right away.

But eventually, many thought, Hill may return to Chiefs’ red and be back on a contending roster in the NFL.

Through Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, that hasn’t happened yet.

The calendar has flipped to November — which is past the October return goal previously laid out by Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

And while the Chiefs have bounced through a number of WR conversations, Hill’s name is coming up next.

The latest update on Kansas City’s wideouts from ESPN’s Dan Graziano makes it sound less likely than ever that Hill might play for the Chiefs this season.

ESPN’s Chiefs WR Update

This is what Dan Graziano wrote, in part, after Sunday’s games:

“I know we do this all the time with the Chiefs, but they have guys. They just aren’t playing to their potential. Rashee Rice was a second-round pick. Xavier Worthy was a first-round pick! Remember how mad everybody got at the Bills for letting the Chiefs move up to take him? Guys like that are supposed to be the solutions.”

Graziano also references the Broncos (and ex-Hill teammate Jaylen Waddle) as having a similar problem at wide receiver.

“I expect both of these teams to work to improve their offenses ahead of next week’s trade deadline, which could mean adding at wide receiver,” Graziano writes. “But that wouldn’t be necessary if the wide receivers they already spent so much to get would play better. (Or, in Denver’s case, if their quarterback would start playing better.) These teams aren’t drastically undermanned on offense. They should be better than they’ve been, even if they just roll with the receivers they have.”

That assessment, unlike some which suggest the Chiefs absolutely have to trade for a wideout before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, certainly doesn’t bode well for the idea of Kansas City deciding to add Hill at some point.

Younger WRs Box Out Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins decided to get younger, and their WR room currently includes three drafted rookies — Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. — and the still on-the-rise Malik Washington.

The Chiefs also have multiple young wideouts, like Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen, behind Rice and Worthy.

These teams, even the contending Chiefs, would have to get rid of a young player to bring in a guy like Hill, whose health isn’t even a sure thing at this point — does he have the same burst after his injury?

Hill may still get another chance eventually, but it hasn’t happened yet.