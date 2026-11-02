Lions Get Encouraging Jack Campbell Update Before Dolphins Game

The Detroit Lions are preparing for another important test as they look to continue their 2026 NFL campaign against the Miami Dolphins. Their recent victory over the Minnesota Vikings was a positive result, but the game also brought a worrying moment that shifted attention away from the field.

Linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening injury during the contest, leaving teammates, coaches, and fans concerned about his condition. The incident came during Detroit’s 19-15 victory, creating uncertainty around the defensive leader as the team prepares for its next matchup.

With the Dolphins coming to face Detroit, Campbell’s recovery has become an important storyline. The Lions are waiting for more information while continuing to prepare for the upcoming game.

Dan Campbell Shares Positive Update on Jack Campbell’s Injury

Lions coach Dan Campbell shared positive initial news about linebacker Jack Campbell’s neck injury against the Vikings and urged fans to keep supporting him.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell on LB Jack Campbell: "It's positive. Your prayers are working, so please continue to do that." 🙏pic.twitter.com/Vg1QpsQkIQ https://t.co/cAbX6fI7hg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2026

“It’s positive. Your prayers are working, so please continue to do that,” Dan Campbell said while addressing reporters.

The Lions confirmed Jack Campbell was resting and recovering at a local hospital. The organization said, “Preliminary indications are positive, and out of respect for Jack and his family, we will not share further information at this time.”

Dan Campbell also revealed that he visited the linebacker at the hospital. He met Campbell’s parents and spoke with his wife, describing the situation as encouraging.

“I got to go see him last night. It was good. It was positive,” the coach said. He added that the family members were in good spirits and focused on recovery.

The injury occurred during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over Minnesota on Sunday. Campbell was injured while attempting to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

He remained on the field for several minutes before being taken away on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital.

The incident affected several Lions players, especially defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who called it frightening and said seeing a teammate in that situation was difficult.

HEARTBREAKING: #Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson on why he was crying on the field after teammate Jack Campbell suffered a frightening injury and was carted off. “I know that helplessness, that vulnerability. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/63N6KTbjRi https://t.co/bWgUecWUck — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 2, 2026

“It’s a scary thing, man,” Hutchinson said. He also explained how challenging it was to return to football immediately after witnessing the incident.

Despite the encouraging initial assessment, the Lions haven’t provided a detailed diagnosis or confirmed Campbell’s return date. His availability against the Dolphins remains unclear.

Lions Teammates and Family Rally Around Jack Campbell

Support for Jack Campbell has extended beyond the coaching staff. His family and teammates have been waiting for further updates while focusing on his recovery.

Dan Campbell praised linebacker Jack Campbell’s leadership and character, noting teammates elected him captain—a sign of the respect he’s earned in the locker room.

“I don’t even know if I can put it into words. You get voted captain, that says a ton, especially with this group of guys,” Dan Campbell said.

He described the linebacker as trustworthy, dependable, and someone who would do anything for his teammates.

The coach also praised his effort and personality, emphasizing the respect he receives throughout the organization.

Quarterback Jared Goff also shared his reaction after the injury. He said the situation reminded everyone that Campbell is more than a football player.

“Jack’s deal was definitely scary. It just brings you back to reality for a moment that he’s a husband and a father,” Goff said.

Miami Dolphins Prepare for Detroit After Patriots Loss

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for their next challenge after a 24-19 loss to the New England Patriots. The defeat left Miami at 1-6, making its upcoming matchup against Detroit even more important.

Head coach Jeff Hafley acknowledged defensive improvements in his review of the Patriots game.

He specifically highlighted the team’s performance on third downs and in second-and-long situations.

However, Hafley also pointed to missed opportunities and the need for better execution.

He stressed the importance of complementary football, explaining that the offense and defense must work together to control games.

The Dolphins will now face a Detroit team coming off a divisional victory but dealing with uncertainty surrounding one of its defensive leaders.

Campbell’s recovery remains the Lions’ priority, with further updates expected as the situation develops.