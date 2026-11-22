The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of taking on the Bills today.

COO of Pro Football Network Matt Infante had a point to make about their next draft.

During Miami’s November 22 game against the Buffalo Bills, The Phinsider’s founder took aim at the argument that the Dolphins do not need Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Infante posted on X: “‘Dolphins don’t need Jeremiah Smith.’ Meanwhile, they are dropping passes all over the place.”

The opening line dripped with sarcasm. Infante was making the case for Smith, using Miami’s trouble catching the ball Sunday to challenge those who would pass on him.

This is a team that entered the afternoon 1-8, so the draft debate is critical to the squad’s future. Sunday’s game gave Infante a fresh reason to bring it up.

Dolphins’ Receiving Problems Fuel Jeremiah Smith Argument

Infante’s complaint focused on completing the catch, the basic part of an NFL offense.

His post didn’t name individual receivers or give a drop total. It offered a blunt assessment while the game was underway. The frustration was clear enough without assigning every missed chance to a particular player.

Infante has followed this team for years. The Phinsider marked its 20th anniversary November 18, noting that he founded the site in 2006.

His message also reached beyond one afternoon. If Miami uses a high pick on a quarterback, that passer will need dependable targets. Choosing a receiver first would address that need directly, though it would leave the quarterback question for another move.

That’s the choice behind the sarcasm. A rebuilding offense needs someone to deliver the ball and someone to hold onto it.

Jeremiah Smith Gives Dolphins a Difficult Draft Choice

Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Schad examined that dilemma November 19. He described Miami as tracking toward a top-three selection and weighed a receiver against a quarterback or pass rusher.

Schad’s take of Smith: “Jeremiah Smith is the most talented player in this draft, by far.”

Smith has production to support the attention. According to Ohio State’s official biography, he caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman in 2024. He followed with 87 catches, 1,243 yards and 12 scores in 2025, earning unanimous All-America honors.

The Buckeyes list the Miami Gardens native at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds. He would bring size and a record of scoring to a passing game searching for answers.

Miami’s final draft position is undetermined. One afternoon’s drops can’t settle its entire draft board, either.

But Infante’s argument gives the Dolphins something to ponder. If Smith is available when they pick, can they afford to dismiss the help he would bring?