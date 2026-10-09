Dolphins Get Final Ja’Marr Chase Update Ahead of Bengals Game

The Miami Dolphins have an opportunity to capitalize on Cincinnati’s uncertain situation when the two teams meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 5. With both sides looking to improve their fortunes, the matchup could hinge on which team handles its personnel challenges more effectively.

The Bengals are coming off a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Miami will look to make the most of its home-field advantage. Both teams need contributions across their lineups as they prepare for Sunday’s clash.

However, Cincinnati’s latest practice developments have put the spotlight on its receiving corps, adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of the game.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Listed as Questionable Against Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals have listed Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, leaving the availability of two key receivers uncertain.

Chase remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after leaving the Week 4 loss to Jacksonville for evaluation. He participated in practice on Friday, October 9, but still needs clearance from an independent neurologist before he can play.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Chase would likely play if he receives the necessary medical clearance on Saturday. However, his status remains unresolved.

Higgins is also questionable while dealing with an adductor injury suffered against Jacksonville. Unlike Chase, Higgins did not practice on Friday, placing his availability in greater doubt.

Both receivers are important parts of Cincinnati’s passing game. Their potential absences could affect Burrow’s options against Miami, although neither player has been ruled out.

Young is dealing with a knee injury, while Cook has an ankle issue. Cook missed the Bengals’ previous game against Jacksonville but returned to practice on Thursday.

Cincinnati’s final decisions will depend on the players’ conditions and medical clearance. Chase could still play if he clears the concussion protocol, while Higgins’ status will depend on his recovery. For now, the Dolphins must prepare for either possibility.

Dolphins Face Their Own Injury Concerns Before Bengals Game

The Miami Dolphins could benefit if Cincinnati cannot field both of its leading receivers, but Miami also has several players dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas remains a concern after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. Douglas was expected to practice in some capacity on Friday but remained unlikely to play against Cincinnati.

Another absence would leave Miami without Douglas for a third consecutive game. Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman could see significant snaps alongside Malik Washington if Douglas remains unavailable.

Running back Jaylen Wright also appeared on Miami’s injury report with a foot issue after being limited in practice on Thursday. The Dolphins have not established whether the problem represents a new injury or an aggravation of his previous issue.

Miami’s Thursday report also listed several other players as limited, including Bell with a knee injury, cornerback JuJu Brents with a heel issue, defensive lineman Kenneth Grant with a toe injury, right tackle Austin Jackson with a knee injury and safety Dante Trader Jr. with a shin injury.

Long snapper Tucker Addington was limited with a shoulder injury. Tight end Justin Joly and defensive end Robert Beal Jr. were among the players who did not practice.

The Dolphins must balance Cincinnati’s uncertain receiver situation against their own roster concerns. If Chase and Higgins both play, Miami will need its available defenders to contain Burrow’s passing attack. If either receiver sits, Cincinnati may need greater contributions from its remaining options.

Sunday’s final injury designations will provide a clearer picture of both teams’ available personnel. Until then, Chase and Higgins remain questionable, and Miami cannot assume either player will miss the game.