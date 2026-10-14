Former Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry Calls Out Malik Willis: “I Think We’ve Seen Enough”

The Miami Dolphins have struggled through the first five weeks of the NFL season. While the team getting off to a slow start was to be expected with a young, inexperienced roster, they have played more competitive football in the past three weeks.

Despite this, the Dolphins have been unable to earn their first win of the season and quarterback Malik Willis has been a reason why. Miami’s new starting quarterback was the team’s lone free agent splash this offseason, and after five games, he has not lived up to the offseason hype.

After another inconsistent performance in which he turned the ball over three times against the Cincinnati Bengals and had trouble getting into a rhythm, one former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver called him out.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry Calls Out Malik Willis

During training camp, Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis appeared on Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette’s podcast. At the time of the interview, Landry, a former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, shared his support for Willis and expressed belief that he was the right man to lead the team. However, after five weeks that has apparently changed.

Jarvis Landry said, “Malik Willis, when we talked to you man, I loved your demeanor, I loved your energy, but when I watch you play now and I think about our conversation and you just kind of being like chill and relaxed about whether you do well or not, but you was just more laid back to me and I feel like that’s not the kind of persona at the quarterback position for the team that you guys have, and I watched that out here. It’s like every time you throw the ball or pass the ball or whatever it is, I’m like, I’m scratching my head bro. It looked bad, and my guys are calling for his head in my chat.”

Landry added, “I’m watching you (Willis) make decisions with the football that aren’t putting y’all in positions to win bro. I saw two picks that I was like, ‘Man, just throw the ball away or run it.’ I think we’ve seen enough.”

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley Comments on Malik Willis

Despite Willis’ struggles and calls for him to be benched, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that Willis would be the team’s starter when they return from the bye week and face the New York Jets.

Regarding Willis’ play, Hafley said, “I think there’s some where you can see yesterday in the two-minute drive, we had a concept over here where it was two guys essentially breaking out and he rehitched and he threw a great ball in an over route. So there’s times like that, it’s great. And then there’s times where it needs to be better. It needs to be better from him, we need to get the right route run at the right depth. It needs to be better for sure, but there are signs of it. There was flashes yesterday in that game, especially as I think about that two-minute drive at the end of the half and then some of the things he did at the end of the game where he just looked aggressive and and comfortable. So we got to work through that.”