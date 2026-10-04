Dolphins Announce Jaylen Wright Decision Before Vikings Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will search for their first win of the season as they take on the undefeated Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The team will have to do so without its top playmaker in running back De’Von Achane. In 2025, Achane had the third-best season by a Dolphins running back in franchise history as he totaled 1,350 rushing yards and led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry. Achane will finish the 2026 season with only 127 rushing yards. Achane did not surpass 100 scrimmage yards in any game this season.

Now, the Dolphins will try to get some production out of backup running backs Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon. Wright, who did not play in Week 3 with a stinger, has filled in for Achane in the past with up-and-down results.

Ahead of Miami’s Week 4 game against the Vikings, the Dolphins have announced their official decision on running back Jaylen Wright.

Miami Dolphins Announce Jaylen Wright Decision

Despite being on the Miami Dolphins injury report with a stinger and foot injury, Jaylen Wright is active for Miami’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wright was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He did not receive an injury designation heading into Week 4.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley had previously stated that he expected Wright to play.

Wright, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of strong play in his young career. Last season, Achane suffered an injury early in the game against the New York Jets, which led to Wright taking over the starting position and totaling a career-high 107 rushing yards on 24 carries. Unfortunately, that did not repeat itself in his second start during the team’s season finale against the Patriots when he totaled only 23 rushing yards on 13 carries.

It remains to be seen whether Wright or Gordon will get the majority of Miami’s carries against the Minnesota Vikings.

Miami Dolphins Running Backs

Additionally, the Miami Dolphins signed running back Carlos Washington Jr. off their practice squad.

Regarding the signing, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote: “Washington impressed the team during the preseason and has been on the Dolphins’ practice squad for the first three weeks. He beat out Jarquez Hunter, the other practice squad running back, for a spot on the 53.

Washington, who is 5-11 and 210 pounds, has played in two NFL games — one for Atlanta in 2024 and one in 2025 — but does not have any regular season offensive snaps.

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote of the state of Dolphins running backs: “When healthy, and running behind a forceful offensive line, Wright has showcased breakaway speed. It’s the type of burst that produces long touchdown runs if he’s given a respectable crease. He showed that speed off in the season opener when he produced a 79-yard kickoff return in Miami’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Wright’s not exactly the most efficient pass catcher, which means all the passing plays that would shift Achane out wide, or put him in motion coming out the backfield, will likely be shelved. Or, there’s a possibility that Gordon, who is a superior pass protector, could serve as the third-down back, which is a role he played in 2025 at times.”