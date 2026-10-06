Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis Called Out After Vikings Loss: “Continues to Come Up Short”

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-4 for the first time since the 2019 season as they suffered a 15-10 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

Miami was unable to get much going offensively as they finished with 77 total passing yards and scored only one touchdown. The Dolphins have not scored more than one touchdown in any game this season and are currently worst in the NFL with 11.5 points per game.

While there are many reasons why the Dolphins’ offense has struggled, quarterback Malik Willis is not blameless for Miami’s struggles. After another inconsistent performance, one analyst has declared him a “loser” from Sunday’s game.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Malik Willis Called Out After Loss

Following the Miami Dolphins’ loss against the Minnesota Vikings, Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson named Willis a loser, as he wrote: “Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores had his way in terms of getting to Miami’s quarterback. Willis had an abysmal 85 passing yards, lost a fumble, and was sacked twice. While he didn’t throw an interception, he shucked some questionable throws that could have been picked off.

When he had some solid completions here and there, he couldn’t keep it going for back-to-back plays, or there was a penalty that wiped it off the board. In terms of being a dual-threat QB, he wasn’t a threat at all in the run game.

I’ve tried my best to keep Willis off these lists so far this season, but his performance against Minnesota was the breaking point. Miami’s offense had opportunities in this game to win, but it genuinely looked like Willis held the offense back at times.”

In four games as Miami’s starting quarterback, Willis has gone 58-for-103 with 712 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions. He has added 112 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 attempts.

Willis has already attempted more passes with the Dolphins than he did with the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans.

Malik Willis’ First Four Games

Regarding Willis’ performance during Miami’s first four games, The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote: “There have been moments, some snapshots, where you see the dynamic arm strength, or the escapability, or the high-end athleticism, or the ability to throw on the run — NFL-specific skills that make you resistant to give up totally on the hope of Willis becoming a franchise quarterback…

Willis’ accuracy and decision-making, his performance against the blitz and his shaky ball security aren’t at the level that makes you think he’s the long-term solution, even though it’s premature to say he definitely isn’t.

But we’re still waiting for the game where the Dolphins have reason to emerge saying “we have our guy!” Or at least “I think we do.” A month in, that game hasn’t happened.”

Jackson added: “A franchise QB must orchestrate more than four touchdown drives in four games. He also must lift the players around him. In both regards, Willis continues to come up short.”

Willis signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason. He has over $21 million guaranteed in the 2027 season.