Dolphins QB Malik Willis Shares Heartfelt Post After Struggles vs. Bengals

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-5 with a 31-24 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami remains the only NFL team that has not held a lead at any point through the first five games.

However,Miami did score more than one touchdown for the first time this season and had their highest point total of 2026.

Despite this, it was not a particularly strong game for quarterback Malik Willis. Willis, who signed a three-year, $67 million contract this offseason, has struggled as Miami’s starting quarterback. While there have been some impressive moments, such as his 74 rushing yards against the Bengals, the consistency has not been there from Miami’s quarterback and on Sunday, that was paired with three costly turnovers after poor decisions.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Malik Willis Shares Heartfelt Post

Following the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis posted on his Instagram story: “Grateful for the opportunity more than a blessing 🙏🏾 TGFE

John 10:10

The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come so that they might have life, and that they have it more abundantly”

Additionally, Willis told reporters after the game: “We have to figure out a way to get guys on the same page.” Willis added, “We have to hold ourselves accountable.”

FanSided’s Brian Miller was not a fan of Willis’ comments. Miller wrote: “Typically, you want players not to point fingers, and that is the case with this year’s squad. No one is pointing fingers at anyone for losing, but the quarterback is a different position, and with that position comes accountability. Accountability that Willis isn’t taking responsibility for.

Following the game, Willis used the word “we” quite a bit, but he only took responsibility for the sack inside the 20. Willis said he was trying to make a play: “It was unfortunate, a bad play by me.

What he didn’t take responsibility for were the two interceptions. He blamed one on having his arm hit, and the other on a miscommunication between two receivers who didn’t run the scramble drill properly. As opposed to him not throwing the ball when the receivers were open and holding the ball until the defense could recover.”

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Position

Perhaps the most important thing for the Dolphins in 2026 is evaluating the quarterback position. While Willis will likely have the remainder of the season to stake his claim as the team’s starter for the future, it has not been a strong five games. Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart described Miami’s Week 5 loss against the Bengals as a miserable day for the quarterback. Poupart wrote: “Willis is in a tough spot with a young wide receiver corps that could be good in time but certainly isn’t there yet and with consistent pressure, but it never justified all the miscues and it certainly wasn’t the case on this day. And Willis repeated a mistake he had made earlier this season when on a second-and-goal from the 3 he took an unnecessary and ridiculous 8-yard sack when he rolled out of the pocket and just didn’t chuck the ball out of bounds for an incompletion before he was taken down.

Pressure or not, regardless of wide receiver play, that’s the kind of mistake that Willis has got to stop making.”

Miller added: “Things will have to change soon if he wants to remain the starting QB beyond 2026.”