Dolphins Predicted to Add Strong-Armed Quarterback Amid Malik Willis Struggles

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins prioritized getting younger and cheaper.

That meant the team did not undergo a significant free agency spending spree, which will allow the Dolphins to have a significant amount of cap space in 2027. However, there was one exception to Miami’s offseason, and that was signing free agent quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67 million contract with $45 million guaranteed.

Signing Willis allowed Miami to have its quarterback for the 2026 season, where they would evaluate whether he could develop into an above-average starting quarterback in the future. Through five games, the possibility of Willis being the solution at the quarterback position in Miami appears slim. For that reason, the Dolphins have now been predicted to add a quarterback with their first pick in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins Predicted to Draft Quarterback With First-Round Pick

Entering the 2026 NFL season, it appeared that whoever landed the first overall pick would likely select Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, Manning has not lived up to the offseason hype, and his draft stock has significantly fallen.

As a result, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicted the Miami Dolphins would select the first quarterback of the 2027 NFL Draft with the third overall pick and that would be Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker.

Regarding the team fit, Sobleski wrote: “Malik Willis is the Miami Dolphins’ QB1 on a provisionary basis. He can keep the job if he plays well enough to warrant consideration. Through five weeks of play, the Dolphins offense is the league’s worst over the last five seasons. Willis can serve as a bridge quarterback next year or be released outright to make way for the top QB prospect in the 2027 draft class.”

Sobleski added of Mestemaker: “Mestemaker has arguably the best physical toolbox among next year’s quarterback class. He’s also a gamer. He presents the arm talent to attack the entire field when working inside and outside the pocket. Once his plus-level athleticism is added to the mix, he becomes a threat to break contain and make plays with his rushing ability.”

Regarding Miami potentially adding a quarterback, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “Through five weeks, Malik Willis has looked horrible, but he lost his All-Pro running back to a torn ACL, and his top wide receivers include a 2024 sixth-round pick and a trio of 2026 draft picks.

Still, if the Dolphins continue on this trajectory, they’ll be picking near the top of the 2027 NFL Draft, and with a quarterback class that’s considered to be strong, there’s a good chance they find their new starter in the first round.”

Drew Mestemaker Player Profile

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo described Mestemaker as the “hottest name on NFL big boards.”

Melo wrote of Mestemaker: “Mestemaker possesses stellar arm strength with enough velocity drive to successfully test tight throwing windows. He currently showcases unconventional unorthodox mechanics, which reminds scouts of his unique background and inexperience with playing quarterback. Like most quarterbacks who have played in Coach Morris’ aggressive spread offense, Mestemaker has a tendency to go big-play hunting.

Mestemaker’s growth areas are typical of a quarterback who didn’t really play the position in high school. That same aggressive mindset you appreciate also leads to occasional turnovers and off-target throws (he’s currently averaging one interception per game). Fixing his wonky mechanics and going through progressions are areas of improvement.”