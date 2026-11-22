The Miami Dolphins are preparing for a difficult AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills as they look to end a three-game losing streak. Miami enters Week 11 at 1-8, while Buffalo sits at 8-1 and remains one of the conference’s strongest teams. The division rivals will meet Sunday in Buffalo.

The Dolphins have struggled to find consistency this season, particularly on offense and defense. Buffalo has established itself as a contender with a strong roster on both sides of the ball.

With Miami looking to perform better against its division rival, the availability of key defensive players could become an important factor in Sunday’s matchup.

Ed Oliver’s Injury Gives Miami Dolphins Potential Advantage Against Buffalo Bills

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Buffalo Bills added defensive tackle Ed Oliver to their injury report because of an oblique injury. Oliver is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Bills added DL Ed Oliver to their injury report due to an oblique injury, and he is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Miami,” Schefter wrote on X.

Bills reporter Matt Parrino said Oliver told the team’s training staff Saturday morning that he was experiencing oblique pain. The medical staff evaluated him, and there was optimism that he could still play against Miami.

“The staff checked it out, and there’s optimism that he’ll play against the Dolphins. Needed to be listed on the injury report, hence the questionable designation,” Parrino reported.

Oliver’s availability is significant for Buffalo’s defensive front. He has already missed three games this season.

His absence could allow Miami to target Buffalo’s interior defense, particularly in the run game.

It could also affect the Bills’ ability to generate pressure through the middle.

Buffalo has another defensive-line concern, with T.J. Sanders also listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury. However, Oliver has not been ruled out, and the Bills could still have him available against Miami.

While Buffalo awaits clarity on its defensive personnel, Miami is also making several changes ahead of Sunday’s divisional contest.

Miami Dolphins Make Special Teams Changes as Aaron Brewer Nears Return

The Dolphins will be without punter Bradley Pinion against Buffalo after he suffered a right groin injury. Pinion missed practice throughout the week before being ruled out Friday.

The team waived Zane Gonzalez after he missed three kicks against the Indianapolis Colts and signed Daniel Carlson to the practice squad.

More encouraging news came from the offensive line. Center Aaron Brewer fully participated in Friday’s practice after missing the previous game while in concussion protocol.

He remains questionable, but his return could boost an offense that has struggled to establish its running game.

Head coach Jeff Hafley previously expressed optimism about Brewer’s recovery, saying, “He’ll practice again today, and I would say we’re hopeful.”

Miami also ruled out wide receiver Jared Wayne because of a quadriceps injury.

Cornerback Jaylin Simpson (knee) and safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin) are listed as doubtful.

Brewer’s potential availability could be particularly important for rookie quarterback Kyle McCord, who is preparing for another start in place of injured Malik Willis.

The Dolphins will now look to manage their injury concerns and special-teams adjustments as they prepare for Buffalo.

Brewer’s status and Oliver’s availability remain two important developments heading into Sunday’s matchup.