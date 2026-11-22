The Miami Dolphins can lose Sunday and still prove the spread too wide.

That is the case for taking Miami’s 16.5 points against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo deserves to be favored. Asking it to win by at least 17 creates a much higher bar.

FanDuel lists Miami at +16.5 for the Nov. 22 matchup. A two-touchdown defeat would still cash a Dolphins ticket. So would a comfortable 30-17 Buffalo victory.

That second score is precisely what Sportsbook Review’s Gary Pearson predicted while backing Miami.

The records make this look like a mismatch. The Dolphins are 1-8. The Bills are 8-1. But Miami’s recent margins and Buffalo’s schedule give the underdog a case.

Dolphins Have Kept Games Within This Spread

Pearson noted that Miami’s largest defeat over its previous six games came by 10 points against Detroit. Every result in that stretch would have covered Sunday’s number.

That history cannot guarantee a repeat. It does show why a poor record alone offers an incomplete picture of this matchup.

The half-point matters as well. Miami could finish down 16 and cover without a push. At this price, bettors have protection beyond two full touchdowns, even if the Dolphins never threaten to take the lead.

Buffalo’s defensive improvement deserves scrutiny, too. According to the Bills’ official preview, the unit surrendered 28.5 points per game through six contests. It has allowed 28 total over its past three.

The same report acknowledged that Buffalo faced backup quarterbacks for much of those three games. Miami will present another in Kyle McCord, but the recent defensive numbers need that context.

McCord threw for 209 yards and ran for a touchdown in his first start, a 24-22 loss at Indianapolis. His fumble handed the Colts a touchdown. Avoiding that sort of mistake would help Miami sustain a closer game.

Bills’ Injuries and Chiefs Matchup Favor Taking the Points

Buffalo’s official injury report ruled out cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Dorian Williams. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is doubtful.

Those absences give Miami places to attack and could leave Buffalo without a trusted receiving option.

The Bills then confront Kansas City on Thanksgiving. Pearson argued that a sizable lead could prompt Buffalo to rest players before that quick turnaround.

“With all of those ailments, I’m confident Week 11 starter Kyle McCord can keep Miami within 16,” Pearson wrote.

That remains a projection. Buffalo could build a lead and keep scoring. But a late Miami touchdown could decide the spread long after the winner seems settled.

What’s the risk? The Dolphins’ preview detailed three defensive line losses before facing the NFL’s second-ranked rushing attack. Buffalo can exploit that weakness.

A steady ground game could also keep the clock moving and limit the possessions left for either offense, suiting Miami if it can avoid surrendering explosive runs and forcing its own offense to chase.

Nevertheless, Miami has room for mistakes at +16.5. The Dolphins can struggle, trail throughout and cover. The pick is Miami with the points, with Buffalo still the likelier winner.