The Miami Dolphins will battle a Buffalo defense missing two starters Sunday.

Their division rival has called up a recognized name to help fill the gaps.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 21 that the Buffalo Bills elevated cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Shaq Thompson from their practice squad.

“Bills elevated ILB Shaq Thompson and CB Tre’Davious White from their practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins,” Schefter wrote.

Buffalo confirmed both moves ahead of the Nov. 22 matchup.

The two-time All-Pro gives Buffalo an extra boost as Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord lays the groundwork for his second NFL start.

Dolphins Could Witness a Formerly Elite Presence in Bills Secondary

White returned to Buffalo’s practice squad on Oct. 19 for his third stint with the team. He spent 2017 through 2023 with the Bills, then returned in 2025.

His recent work gives Miami more to think about than his past honors.

According to Buffalo’s announcement of his return, White started 16 games last season. He recorded 40 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception.

White earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019, when he finished with six interceptions and 17 passes defensed. He followed with a second-team selection in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in both seasons.

Now Buffalo needs help at his position.

The Bills ruled out cornerback Christian Benford with a groin injury. Linebacker Dorian Williams will miss the game with a calf injury. Neither practiced during the week.

Cornerback Dee Alford cleared concussion protocol and carries no game designation. Head coach Joe Brady confirmed rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr will start in Williams’ place.

Dolphins’ Young Quarterback Encounter Improving Defense

McCord threw for 209 yards in his debut against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 53.1% of his passes, rushed for a touchdown and lost a fumble, according to Miami’s game preview.

Rookie receiver Caleb Douglas has given Miami a target to build around. He leads NFL rookies with 61.2 receiving yards per game, the Dolphins noted.

His next duty comes against a defense that has tightened up.

Buffalo’s matchup breakdown noted that the Bills allowed 28 total points over their previous three games. Opponents completed 50.5% of their passes during that stretch. Buffalo collected eight takeaways and 10 sacks.

Those stats came largely against backup quarterbacks, a qualification the team acknowledged.

Rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun has helped drive that improvement. He went into the week with a team-high 11 pass breakups and two interceptions, tied for Buffalo’s lead.

Benford’s absence gives Miami a personnel change to pressure. White’s availability hands Buffalo experience behind its younger corners.

The Dolphins beat the Bills 30-13 last November.

To earn a win once more, McCord must protect the ball and make Buffalo pay for its missing starters.