NFL Insider Says Dolphins Will Be Sellers at Deadline: Who They Could Trade

Amid a brutal season in which they have posted a horrid 0-5 record as they embark on a rough rebuild, the Miami Dolphins may be a team to watch as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that the Dolphins will be dealers this trade deadline season.

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Who the Dolphins Could Deal

Zach Sieler

Likely their most valuable trade asset heading into the deadline.

While Sieler, 31, is an invaluable leader and defensive mainstay, he doesn’t matchup with the Dolphins current rebuild timeline and given the need for defensive lineman around the league demand for Sieler will likely be at an all-time high.

Sieler has proven himself to be a force along the line and has racked up 7 tackles and 2 sacks for the putrid Dolphins this season, so he will be in high demand and likely yield a solid draft pick in return.

Austin Jackson

Miami whiffed on the offensive line, yet again, by investing a first round pick on Jackson a few years ago, but that doesn’t mean Jackson wouldn’t attract some interest on the trade market.

With offensive lines such as the Philadelphia Eagles decimated either by departures or injuries, Jackson immediately steps in as a starting right tackle for the majority of offensive line-starved teams in the NFL.

Jackson needs a change of scenery, and the Dolphins need to move on.

Josh Uche

The NFL loves its edge rushers and the 28-year Josh Uche has increased his stock thanks to a strong start to the season.

Not only has Uche been a consistent cog in the Dolphins defense, producing 8 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, but he has been consistently reliable in a leadership role on the NFL’s youngest team.

That kind of production and leadership is highly valuable in the NFL and will likely fetch the Dolphins another valuable draft pick to aid their rebuild.

Miami is unlikely to turn their losing ways into a winning season, so shipping off talent that has either underperformed, or whose age isn’t aligned with the Dolphins rebuild, is the smartest play that the franchise can make.