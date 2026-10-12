Dolphins Pushed to Bench Quarterback Malik Willis After Loss vs. Bengals

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins dropped to 0-5 after a 31-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unlike some of the team’s previous defeats, Miami appeared to be at least competent during their Week 5 matchup; however, they were repeatedly let down by the play of quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis, who has struggled with consistency through his first five games as Miami’s starter, turned the ball over three times and had a pair of possible interceptions dropped by Bengals defenders. Despite having success on the ground, Miami’s passing attack failed to get going and was a big reason why the team was unable to win their first game of the 2026 season.

As a result, one Dolphins analyst believes the team should at least consider going to backup quarterback Kyle McCord if Willis’ struggles continue.

Miami Dolphins Pushed to Consider Backup Quarterback

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson noted that the Dolphins need to figure out what to do at the quarterback position during the team’s bye week. Jackson wrote: “The investment in Malik Willis was too sizable ($45 million guaranteed) to send him to the bench forever. But if he cannot build on his strong fourth quarter Sunday, a move to Kyle McCord needs to be considered. In our view, it should have been considered at halftime Sunday.

Let’s be real here: Willis hasn’t had a single above average game in his five starts, and Sunday was his worst yet, including a first half in which he completed 5 of 12 passes with two interceptions, again missed open receivers, again made bad decisions and posted an 18.1 passer rating.”

Jackson added: “We’ve seen some bad quarterbacking around these parts for a quarter century. But at his worst, Willis has been a mess – error-prone, inaccurate, unable at times to spot open receivers. He should get credit for his mobility/running ability, his leadership, his athleticism and the fact that he’s playing with a substandard supporting cast.

In fairness to Willis, his receivers at times sometimes aren’t getting open, though Coleman said last week that he’s consistently getting separation from defensive backs. But none of this should be enough to promise him an entire season. He hasn’t done nearly enough to earn any job entitlement.”

Kyle McCord Player Profile

After trading away Quinn Ewers this offseason, Miami’s backup is former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord impressed during preseason and training camp with the Packers, but was Green Bay’s third-string quarterback behind veteran Tyrod Taylor. Miami acquired the quarterback for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Regarding his strengths as a quarterback, Kyle McCord said, “Seeing the whole field, throwing with anticipation and getting the ball out of my hands. Those were three things at Syracuse I did a really good job of and that’s why I think we were able to be so explosive in the passing game.”

McCord has not taken a regular-season NFL snap during his brief career. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft, but was waived prior to the regular season. He then signed with the Packers this offseason before Miami traded for him.

So far, no Miami coach has commented on the possibility of benching Willis.