Dolphins Get Strong Lamar Jackson Message Amid Trade Speculation

The Miami Dolphins are in Year 1 of a rebuild, but could general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan decide to speed up the process by trading for an MVP-caliber starting QB? Miami is currently going with Malik Willis, but he feels like a placeholder until the Dolphins decide to find that franchise signal-caller.

Nonetheless, there’s the potential for a local South Florida product to be available this offseason as there’s trade speculation regarding Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who has one more year left on his contract after this season.

Moreover, with his thumb injury, many are asking whether the Ravens want to pay Jackson, which opens up trade speculation this upcoming offseason. Born in Pompano Beach and going to high school in Boynton Beach, the question is whether the Dolphins would roll the dice and bring the two-time MVP home.

For 104.3 WQAM’s Alejandro Solana, the answer is yes.

“He’ll probably be due for a new extension coming up shortly,” Solana said in a Nov. 2 video from WQAM. “I think that’s the big question here.

“You talk about rebuilding, you talk about resetting the cap, and you potentially end up in the same place you were in a couple of years ago with a quarterback who’s making a boatload of money and isn’t readily available every single week. I do it, though. I roll the dice.”

Dolphins Haven’t Had QB of Lamar Jackson’s Caliber Since Dan Marino

Moreover, Solana’s reasoning for wanting Miami to roll the dice and trade for Jackson, even with his injury history, especially over the last two years, is due to the Dolphins not having a QB of this caliber since Dan Marino.

“The Dolphins have not had an MVP-caliber player under center since Dan Marino. Period,” Solana added. “End of story. You immediately do. And all you need him to do is be healthy for one season. That’s it. One season. Give you that opportunity. Tell me right now, you add Lamar Jackson. Yes. All the injury concerns, I’m with you. I hear it. I’m not downplaying them.

“Eight injuries since 2021 that have kept him off the field at one point or another. That’s way too many. But you add Lamar Jackson, and if he can stay healthy, you’re going to end that playoff streak. I do it. Sign me up.”

Lamar Jackson in Miami Makes Sense for Michael Irvin

Moreover, former NFL wideout Michael Irvin also believes that Jackson to Miami makes sense for the Dolphins given what it would mean to the city.

“Lamar Jackson in Baltimore is an NFL superstar,” Irvin said on the Nov. 2 edition of “First Take.” “Lamar Jackson in Miami is an international icon, and it will be off the charts. They are already singing, humming, and wishing all of these things to be true. You cannot sit here and tell us we don’t believe Lamar is playing these strings and playing them perfectly, even with the injury and everything.

“When you have someone, and you see all of the wear and tear on his body, you start thinking as a businessman, maybe I should get out early before it’s too late. But Lamar is not. What I’m saying is he shields himself against that kind of thinking by making sure he has all the cards, and he will decide where to go, and boy, he’ll be an international icon in Miami.”