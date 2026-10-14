Dolphins Lose Another Running Back to Injury as Concerns Mount

Despite the Miami Dolphins dropping their fifth consecutive game to start the season, they are fresh off their best offensive performance.

Against Cincinnati, Miami scored more than one touchdown for the first time in 2026 and had their highest point total of the season. Additionally, the team ran for a season-high 217 rushing yards despite being without Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane, who suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

After the game, one reporter noticed that a Dolphins running back was nursing an injury after the game and may miss some time.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Appears to Suffer Injury

The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad posted on X: “Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright, who worked on side today, has a foot in a walking boot in locker room”

After Achane suffered his season-ending injury, the Miami Dolphins listed Jaylen Wright as the team’s starter on their depth chart. However, since then, Ollie Gordon has taken a majority of the carries.

In the previous two games, Wright has totaled 18 rushing yards on 11 carries. Meanwhile, Gordon has thrived in Achane’s absence, rushing for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Wright was previously nursing a foot injury prior to being named the team’s starter. Regarding Wright’s performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote: “Jaylen Wright labored all week, fighting his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him the previous game.

When Wright’s opportunities came, when his moment to shine, carrying the Dolphins’ rushing attack finally arrived, his performance had the fizzle of a flat soda. The disappointing performance in Miami’s 15-10 loss prompted him to leave the locker room for a quiet moment with himself after Sunday’s game. As he walked down the U.S. Bank Stadium tunnel outside the Dolphins’ locker room he was visibly upset and attempted to cover it up by draping a towel over his head.”

Dolphins Running Back Position

For now, it appears that Ollie Gordon has cemented himself as the lead back for the Miami Dolphins after back-to-back impressive performances.

Regarding Gordon’s performances, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “I am extremely proud of how Ollie has played, how hard he’s run, and the job that he’s done, and I think he’s taken a big step in his career. We’re going to need him to continue to do that. And again, with that, I give the offensive line credit. I thought they did a really good job blocking a really good front.”

Hafley then added, “Ollie’s a very, very passionate player. He plays that way. I think it’s one of the reasons he plays well and he runs violent. I love that about him. He does it in practice. Ollie’s maturing and there is leadership there and it’s our job to develop that leadership so he uses it the right way and I’m starting to see that come out, which is really cool. Obviously losing Achane, and Ollie kind of stepping into a bigger role, he’s done a nice job in the small sample size that we’ve got and he’s a passionate dude and I love that about him.”

If Wright misses time, Miami could turn to running back Carlos Washington, who made his season debut against the Bengals, playing nine snaps in the loss.