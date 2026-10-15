Dolphins Urged to Consider QB Trade With Shedeur Sanders

The Miami Dolphins have one of the youngest, most inexperienced rosters in the NFL. Although the team has experienced a difficult schedule, their youth is evident in their 0-5 record.

Miami isn’t going to hunt for any additional experience at this year’s NFL trade deadline. If anything, they should be sellers to accumulate more draft capital.

But CBS Sports’ John Breech proposed a trade idea Wednesday where the Dolphins could buy for the future — acquire quarterback Shedeur Sanders from the Cleveland Browns.

Breech explored the possibility of a Sanders trade and named five sensible landing spots. Miami made the list.

“The Dolphins seem content to tank the season away, so they might not be interested in making a move, but if they want to add a quarterback to the roster, Sanders would be a solid choice,” wrote Breech. The Dolphins have Malik Willis as their starter and they have Kyle McCord behind him, so there’s certainly some room on the roster for a player with starting experience like Sanders.

Sanders played one snap in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers. Instead of starting again this season, the Browns have turned back to veteran Deshaun Watson, who has the team sitting at 3-2 entering Week 6.

If the Browns see Watson as their potential franchise quarterback again, Sanders could be on the move before the league’s November 10 trade deadline.

Why Dolphins Make Sense for QB Shedeur Sanders

Getty CBS Sports’ John Breech named the Miami Dolphins a potential trade suitor for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Miami is trending toward a top 5 pick if not the No. 1 selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. If the Dolphins are already looking ahead and like the 2027 quarterback class, they might not want another signal-caller on the roster.

Furthermore, the Dolphins might simply not want a player who could help win more games and hurt their draft stock.

But if the Dolphins are interested in roster upgrades that might not cost much at the trade deadline, then Sanders could be on their radar.

Last season, Sanders led the Browns to a 3-4 record as a starter. In all other games, the team went 2-8. Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for an average of 6.6 yards per attempt. He also had seven touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.

Malik Willis has posted similar statistics with the Dolphins this season. Willis owns a 56.2% completion percentage with a 6.5 yards per attempt average. He also has two passing touchdowns and four interceptions.

On the ground, Willis is a much bigger threat. He has 186 rushing yards and two additional scores. But as a pure passer, the Dolphins could prefer to have Sanders’s raw traits and upside. Sanders is 24 years old while Willis is 27.

Could the Browns Trade Sanders at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline?

Getty ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this week Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders hired a new agent.

Breech’s premise that Sanders could land in Miami exists because Sanders hired new representation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Browns quarterback, who previous represented himself, signed with Adie von Gontard, who is CEO of Young Money APAA Sports.

Breech noted Sanders hiring an agent for two main reasons. The quarterback can’t negotiation an extension for another year, so that isn’t why he hired the agent. Secondly, recently traded wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. hired a new agent before the Arizona Cardinals sent him to the Houston Texans last weekend.

“The only reason it would make sense to hire an agent now is if you need some representation heading into the trade deadline,” wrote Breech. “If you have an agent, they can sniff around and see if you’re drawing any interest on the trade market, and if so, they could then try to convince your team that both sides would be better off if you moved on.”

For now, Sanders remains a long shot to be traded in general let alone to the Dolphins. Sanders is an inexpensive, young quarterback with starting experience. With the Browns contending early this season, he seems more valuable to them on the roster.

But Sanders is certainly a name to watch on the trade market over the next four weeks.