Dolphins Add Former Bears Fan Favorite Before Patriots Game

Prior to the season, it became clear that the Miami Dolphins were not content with the state of their roster. The team added seven players via the waiver wire days after finalizing their initial 53-man roster.

Nearly halfway through the season, the Dolphins have not stopped.. They’ve scoured the waiver wire in search of potential contributors and depth pieces.

Now, days before the team gets ready to take on the division rival New England Patriots at home, the Dolphins have added another player via the waiver wire.

Miami Dolphins Announce Signing of Former Chicago Bears Fan Favorite

The Miami Dolphins posted on X: “Roster Moves | We have claimed edge Jamree Kromah off waivers from Chicago and waived edge Rob Beal Jr.”

Kromah comes with rave reviews from the Bears. Chicago released the edge defender after the team acquired Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster trade.

Bears on SI’s Pete Martuneac wrote of Kromah’s release: “Kromah had himself a fantastic summer with the Bears this year, especially in Chicago’s preseason Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. In that game, Kromah registered six total tackles, three for a loss, two sacks, two QB hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He put up another big showing in the Bears’ preseason Week 3 win over the Titans.

Though he didn’t make the final roster, Kromah did eventually get called up to play in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons and four days later against the New England Patriots. He picked up two tackles in just 27 snaps across those two games and looked every bit like a solid rotational edge rusher.”

Martuneac added: “It’s a bittersweet moment to see a hard-working, fan-favorite player get shown the door. Kromah has shown intriguing upside during his limited time on the field, and he may have a long career as a rotational pass rusher ahead of him, whether that’s in Chicago or elsewhere.”

The Dolphins will certainly hope Kromah becomes a rotational pass rusher in Miami.

Dolphins Cut Ties With Veteran Defender

Regarding Kromah’s journey prior to joining Miami, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “He signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent but failed to make the roster out of camp. After a quick stint with the New England Patriots as a rookie (where he recorded two tackles in two games), he rejoined Chicago’s practice squad and spent the rest of his rookie season and all of the 2025 season there. He made the roster this year but never played in a game.”

Additionally, the Dolphins released veteran edge Robert Beal Jr. in a corresponding move. Beal Jr. signed with Miami on a veteran minimum contract this offseason. He appeared in the first two games of the season, registering one tackle.

Unfortunately, Beal Jr. suffered a hamstring injury and missed Miami’s last four games. Beal appeared to be getting close to full health as he was listed as a full participant in practice prior to his release.