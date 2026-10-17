Miami Dolphins Trade Pitch Lands $87 Million Receiver in Blockbuster Deal

Heading into the bye week, the Miami Dolphins have the worst passing offense in the NFL. Free agent signing Malik Willis has struggled as the team’s starting quarterback, failing to develop chemistry with the team’s young, inexperienced wide receivers.

As a result, the Dolphins are the only team in the NFL that has not held a lead at any point this season. They have trailed at halftime in their five games this season and have scored more than one touchdown in only one game this season.

Despite Willis’ struggles, it is fair to question whether Miami’s front office did enough to surround the quarterback with enough talent to succeed. For that reason, Miami is being seen as a landing spot for a former first-round wide receiver who has had success in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins Identified as Landing Spot for Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport identified the Miami Dolphins as a potential landing spot for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Regarding Jeudy potentially being traded, Davenport wrote: “

Not that long ago, Jerry Jeudy was the No. 1 wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. He caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and made the Pro Bowl with the team in 2024.

Now, Jeudy has largely disappeared from Cleveland’s passing attack. He has been passed by rookie KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston on the depth chart and has just eight catches for 81 yards for the season.

That reduced role has led to rampant trade speculation.”

Davenport wrote of Miami potentially landing Jeudy:: “Miami looks unlikely to contend for a playoff spot, but it could still add a veteran receiver to help evaluate Malik Willis.

Joining a struggling offense could make it harder for Jeudy to rebuild his value, potentially leaving him seeking a one-year “prove it” deal if Miami moves on next offseason.”

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver corps is currently led by third-year wide receiver Malik Washington, who finished fourth on the team in receiving yards last season. While Washington has had some strong moments this season, he’s probably an underqualified No. 1 wide receiver. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Chris Bell is still trying to find a rhythm after missing nearly all of the team’s offseason training program due to an ACL tear he suffered in 2025. Fellow rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who impressed during the team’s regular season opener, has missed the previous three games with an ankle injury.

Adding Jeudy would provide Willis with a former Pro Bowl wide receiver who has had success in the NFL. Additionally, Miami could move on from Jeudy this offseason. While the wide receiver is under contract for the 2027 season, he does not have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract beyond this season. Jeudy has totaled over $64 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

Jeudy was previously traded from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns for two late-round picks. Cleveland’s asking price would likely not include a draft pick in any of the first three rounds.