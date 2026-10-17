Troy Aikman Told To Leave Dolphins For ESPN Broadcasting Future

Even if it’s one of those things that doesn’t totally make sense, it’s still true: Troy Aikman remains an employee of the Miami Dolphins.

Aikman, of course, is also the color commentator on the ESPN team that broadcasts Monday Night Football alongside play-by-play guy Joe Buck.

The Dolphins don’t play on Monday night much these days, but Aikman being employed by an NFL team still limits his ability to do certain aspects of his broadcasting job.

And that reality now comes at a tricky time: Aikman’s contract with ESPN is up at the end of the 2026 season.

What’s he going to do next? It could depend on how his future with the Dolphins proceeds.

Troy Aikman Called to Leave Dolphins

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is calling on Aikman to leave the Dolphins for his own good.

This is how Florio explained it:

Via Mark Maske of Front Office Sports, Aikman does not have a “formal and ongoing agreement” to serve as a consultant with the Dolphins. This means that he’s working for the team on an at-will basis, and that he (or the team) can end the relationship at any time. It could be in Aikman’s best interests to end the relationship with the Dolphins now. If ESPN (or CBS or Prime Video) will be paying $20 million or more for its top NFL analyst gig, why would any of them hire someone who has both restrictions on his access and a cloud over his objectivity, thanks to having an employment relationship with one of its teams. Last month, Aikman “called bulls—” on the idea that other broadcasters don’t have conflicts of interest. That misses the point. Aikman is employed by the Dolphins. That relationship prevents him from entering team facilities or attending practices — and it creates avoidable complications when it comes to games involving the team that employs him.

Florio goes on to write:

“For networks with options, why would any network opt for someone who is employed by one of the teams? Beyond Tom Brady (who owns a piece of the Raiders and has an even more obvious conflict of interest, even if Fox doesn’t care), none of the other candidates for the biggest jobs in NFL broadcasting bring such baggage with them.”

Florio’s final line says it all: “As to Aikman, the right decision is obvious if he hopes to get another high-profile broadcasting job. He should end his relationship with the Dolphins as soon as possible.”

So Now What?

It doesn’t seem like there’s major incentive for Aikman to remain in a relationship with the Dolphins.

Another variable, of course, is whether he wants to continue broadcasting. He could also choose to move in the team direction more fully if he wanted to step away from the microphone.

It’s a storyline that will bear watching, as it appears ESPN wants to keep Joe Buck around but maybe not his long-time partner Aikman.

This won’t be the last that’s said about Aikman’s future, but his relationship with the Dolphins definitely adds an interesting subplot to consider.