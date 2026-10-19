Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Bad News After Falcons Loss

It has not been a great year so far for the 0-5 Miami Dolphins. However, it has also not been a great year for a large number of former members of the Dolphins.

Former head coach Mike McDaniel appears to be on the hot seat after six games as the Chargers offensive coordinator. Former Miami star receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was acquired by the Denver Broncos in a trade that sent a first-round pick back to Miami, is on pace for the worst start of his career. Tyreek Hill remains unsigned. Meanwhile, former Dolphins Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is among the primary reasons that Miami had to rebuild in 2026, is on the bench with the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, the former Miami quarterback has received some news that could be perceived as a lack of confidence by the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Gets Competition in Atlanta

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones posted on X: “The Falcons are signing veteran QB Andy Dalton, sources tell @TheAthletic. Most recently with the Eagles, Dalton will compete with Tua Tagovailoa to backup starter Michael Penix Jr.”

Despite being named the Atlanta Falcons’ starter prior to Week 1, Tagovailoa was relegated to the team’s backup after he was unable to start the first two games with an oblique injury. Michael Penix Jr. then returned from injury and was named the team’s starter.

In Week 5, Penix suffered an injury in the fourth quarter, which thrust Tagovailoa into action during overtime against the Baltimore Ravens.Unfortunately for the former Miami Dolphins quarterback, things did not go well as he threw a game-ending interception on his third pass attempt of the season.

Penix returned and started Atlanta’s Week 6 contest, but an early hit made him go to the medical tent. Tagovailoa warmed up on the sideline, but ultimately did not enter the game as Penix was able to return to the field.

Atlanta signing the veteran Dalton raises questions about the team’s confidence in Tagovailoa if Penix were to miss time again.

Tua Tagovailoa Ramifications

It’s fair to ask at this point in time, what’s the point of the 4th QB? If you don’t trust Tua as your primary backup for performance or injury, let him go. Tua & Dalton is just a waste. https://t.co/ih4mMQhx9w — Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) October 19, 2026

After the move, ESPN’s Mark Zinno posted on X: “It’s fair to ask at this point in time, what’s the point of the 4th QB? If you don’t trust Tua as your primary backup for performance or injury, let him go. Tua & Dalton is just a waste.”

Regarding what this means for Tagovailoa and the Atlanta Falcons, SBNation’s Dave Choate wrote: “To say this is a bit of a curious move would be an understatement, given that Dalton will open up as the third quarterback on the roster. Whether this is the Falcons covering themselves with Michael Penix Jr. getting banged up repeatedly and not wanting to chance Rush getting back into a game in case of a rash of injuries that takes down Penix and backup Tua Tagovailoa, or whether they view Dalton as a possible QB2 over Tua remains to be seen.”

Tua Tagovailoa signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Tagovailoa carries a $55 million cap hit for the Dolphins in 2026, more than any player on the team’s active roster.