Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets 8-Team Market Update

There are plenty of things that can be discussed as they pertain to former Chiefs and Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill returning to play in the NFL.

But the simplest point is this: For the current free agent to get back on the field, a team has to want to sign him. In some ways, a team has to need to sign him.

And on that front, there’s good news for Hill: A lot of teams need wide receiver help.

Hill will have to be patient a little bit longer, because the teams in need of a receiver will first have the NFL trade deadline’s potential chaos to navigate. The deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, and there are a lot of wideouts on the trading block.

The likes of Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Downs, Keenan Allen and more could move by the time the deadline comes to pass.

But the latest report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggests that as many as eight teams could want to add receiver help in the days ahead. It seems unlikely that there’ll be eight WR trades in the next two days.

That could leave teams still looking for a receiver even after the deadline has passed. And that could lead to Hill.

8 Teams Want WR

Graziano wrote in a new article after Sunday’s games about the need around the league for wideout help.

“I think the receiver market will be aggressive,” Graziano writes. “The list of contenders that really need wide receiver help includes the Chiefs, Patriots, 49ers, Steelers, Seahawks and Rams. You could also make a case the Broncos and Giants belong in that group.”

Graziano adds: “I expect the wide receiver market to be a lot of fun in the next couple days.”

It’s worth noting that Hill’s former Chiefs remain a team that’s conceptually looking for a receiver and hasn’t found one yet.

Among the teams on that list, the 49ers, Rams and Giants have all shown a tendency in recent years to give veteran receivers a chance to prove they still have something left in the tank.

Hill’s name hasn’t come up directly in the last couple weeks, but he’ll be worth watching depending on what happens before the deadline.

Tyreek Hill Injury

The one thing any team would want to be sure about before acquiring Hill is his healthy.

His 2025 season with the Dolphins ended prematurely due to a nasty injury. He was supposed to be healed by October of this year, but it’s hard to know his status since Hill isn’t with a team right now.

For now, he waits for a chance, and he waits to prove he’s healthy. Plenty of teams need help on the perimeter. Hill could get a call soon.