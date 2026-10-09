Tyreek Hill Admits Threats, Denies Abuse Claims From Estranged Wife

Tyreek Hill is facing a difficult period as he works toward his return to the NFL after a serious knee injury. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver remains a free agent after the team released him in February 2026.

Hill’s professional future has also drawn attention because of an ongoing civil lawsuit involving his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill. The case centers on allegations of physical abuse during their marriage and her request for compensatory and punitive damages.

The proceedings come as the NFL reviews Hill’s personal conduct and teams consider their options at wide receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs have also been linked to a possible reunion with their former star.

Tyreek Hill Denies Abuse Allegations but Admits Threatening His Estranged Wife

Tyreek Hill denied multiple allegations of physical abuse during his testimony on Thursday, October 8, but admitted threatening his estranged wife and pushing her against a wall hard enough to create a hole.

Testifying in the civil trial in Miami, Hill acknowledged telling Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill that he could get people to hurt her. He said the comments came during an argument and expressed regret over his actions.

“I did make statements about she wasn’t safe,” Hill said. “I did make statements about me being able to get people to hurt her. Now looking back, I wish I could have handled that situation a whole lot better.”

Hill added that he wished he had communicated with his wife differently and could take back what happened.

He also described a separate confrontation after the couple had separated. Hill said Vaccaro Hill approached him while he was collecting clothes, leading to a physical encounter.

“I pushed her against the wall, and I tried to force her to get off me. I created a hole in the wall trying to force her to get off me that night,” Hill testified

Hill said he did not want the confrontation to happen in front of their daughter. He denied Vaccaro Hill’s other allegations, including claims that he struck her stomach while she was pregnant, pulled her hair, shoved her to the ground, twisted her breasts, or spat in her face.

The testimony followed Vaccaro Hill’s earlier account of multiple alleged incidents during the marriage. Hill also described arguments over finances, a postnuptial agreement, and disagreements involving family members.

He accused his estranged wife of taking money from their family account without his permission. Those financial claims remain part of Hill’s account of the relationship.

The civil case has not established findings of liability against Hill. His testimony presented his response to the allegations, and Vaccaro Hill’s legal team was scheduled to question him as proceedings continued.

Tyreek Hill’s NFL Comeback Faces Uncertainty

The civil proceedings add uncertainty to Hill’s efforts to return to professional football. The NFL is reviewing his personal conduct, according to “ESPN,” while his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has continued discussions about a possible contract.

Hill is recovering from surgery to repair a dislocated left knee and multiple ligament tears suffered during the 2025 season. The injury required an extended rehabilitation process and ended his season.

The Dolphins released Hill in February 2026, leaving him to explore opportunities elsewhere. He has been working toward a return, but no team has confirmed a signing.

The Chiefs have emerged as a potential destination. Hill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City before the team traded him to Miami in 2022. Kansas City contacted Rosenhaus about the possibility of bringing the receiver back.

However, the potential reunion remains unconfirmed. Hill’s recovery and the NFL’s ongoing review could influence a team’s decision about signing him.

The league’s Personal Conduct Policy allows the NFL to consider prior misconduct when determining potential discipline. Hill also pleaded guilty in 2015 to domestic assault and battery by strangulation following a 2014 incident involving a pregnant girlfriend.

For now, Hill faces two unresolved matters: the civil lawsuit brought by his estranged wife and his attempt to return to the field. The trial will determine the outcome of the civil claims, while the NFL’s review and his recovery remain relevant to his professional future.