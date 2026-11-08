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Dolphins Add Running Back to Mix for Sunday’s Game

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Former Miami Dolphins running back Carlos Washington Jr.

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with some injury woes in their backfield and have called on some reinforcements ahead of Sunday’s action.

The Dolphins elevated Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad and the back will be available for Miami’s game against the Detroit Lions as part of this week’s slate of action.

This marks the second time this season what Washington Jr. has been elevated from the practice squad, with the last time coming against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording only one touch during a total of 9 offensive snaps.

Whether or not Washington Jr. actually sees any action will depend entirely on running backs Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen, who are both questionable with quadriceps injuries, and their availability.

 

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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Dolphins Add Running Back to Mix for Sunday’s Game

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