Dolphins Add Running Back to Mix for Sunday’s Game

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with some injury woes in their backfield and have called on some reinforcements ahead of Sunday’s action.

The Dolphins elevated Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad and the back will be available for Miami’s game against the Detroit Lions as part of this week’s slate of action.

This marks the second time this season what Washington Jr. has been elevated from the practice squad, with the last time coming against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording only one touch during a total of 9 offensive snaps.

Whether or not Washington Jr. actually sees any action will depend entirely on running backs Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen, who are both questionable with quadriceps injuries, and their availability.